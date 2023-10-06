Dick Butkus death: Barack Obama sends thoughts and prayers to NFL legend's family

The Chicago Bears and the NFL mourn the loss of legend Dick Butkus. The former Chicago Bears linebacker died on Thursday at the age of 80. Thoughts and condolences from around the league poured on Thursday evening for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

A die-hard Chicago sports fan and former President Barack Obama took to social media to share his condolences and called Butkus 'one of the best to ever play.'

"In Chicago, Dick Butkus was football. Thinking of his family today, and all the Bears fans who loved watching one of the best to ever play the game."

Obama was a senator in Illinois before becoming President of the United States in 2008. He still refers to Chicago as his home and has unwavering support for Chicago Sports.

Butkus was and always will be seen as the face of the Bears. He was an Illinois native who played college football at the University of Illinois. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year played his entire career at Chicago.

The Chicago Bears released a statement about Butkus' passing, calling him the 'embodiment' of what it means to be a Chicago Bear.

Chicago Bears dedicate first win of season to Dick Butkus

The news of Dick Butkus' death was announced just hours before kickoff on Thursday night. The Chicago Bears faced off against the Washington Commanders, looking for the first win of the season.

Quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore led the Chicago Bears on a dominant offensive performance. The Bears took home their first victory of the season with a score of 40-20. Not only was it the Bears' first win of the season, but it was also the first in nearly an entire calendar year. The team's last win was on October 24, 2022.

After the Bears' win on Thursday night, Fields told reporters that he dedicated the win to the Chicago legend.

"Condolences to his family. It just means a lot, tonight, getting the win—first win in a long time. So, Bears legend, he'll never be forgotten. We played for him tonight. So, this one's for him tonight."

The Bears hope to build on their big victory on Thursday night, moving forward to next week.