Did Aaron Rodgers cut his hair? Packers QB reveals new look at tell-all interview 

Aaron Rodgers did not cut his hair. He only had it pulled back in a little bun during an interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast. After showing up to training camp in full Nicholas Cage attire, with his dreamy locks flowing in the breeze, some fans may be concerned. For anyone reading this that was worried about the four-time MVP cutting his hair, you can lay your concerns to rest.

Rodgers spoke on the show about the enjoyment he gets out of beating the Bears, his favorite win against the Chicago Bears, and how he gets into rhythm against certain defenses.

But there was some great football talk here, particularly about his one-sided rivalry with the Bears. When asked about his favorite win against the Terrors of the Midway, he mentioned a 2013 game where the division championship was on the line.

“Probably 2013. Only because I came back from my collarbone, Randall came back from his knee injury, and then, somehow it was for the division. You know, after so many things happened for us to be in it, and I believe Detroit was still in it the week before and they had a bad loss to somebody, so it came down to like, our game. And, neither team was great that year, but we’re still playing for a home playoff game.”

Rodgers will head into the 2022 season with a new look receiving corp

It was a really great interview. For those fans out there disappointed with the lack of haircut news, it’s worth the time to watch the full discussion as he goes deep about the ins and outs of playing at the quarterback position. There are also several laughs as he and host and hopeless Bears fan Big Cat traded jabs.

Rodgers goes into this season with a new number one wide receiver in Allen Lazard, and will work to build chemistry with Juwann Winfree and Danny Davis. Unfortunately, promising rookie Christian Watson is reportedly day-to-day after offseason knee surgery.

