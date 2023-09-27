Did Andy Reid manifest Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce? Chiefs TE gives HC his flowers

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the most talked about people on the planet right now. After months of speculation, the pop star finally attended a Chiefs game on Sunday. She turned heads at Arrowhead Stadium and left many fans excited about her potential relationship with the star tight end.

Travis Kelce and his older brother, Jason Kelce, talked about Taylor Swift in attendance. The Super Bowl-winning tight end said that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked around and told everyone that he's cupid.

“And then you got Coach Reid telling everybody he’s cupid and he’s been manifesting this the whole time,” Travis said.

Reid joked in an interview after the game and said that he set the two up. He also said that he had met Taylor Swift's parents before.

“I don’t know how to answer that. I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know,” said Travis.

Travis Kelce was thankful to Reid if he had played cupid in their fantasy novel-like story. To this, Jason jokingly said:

"Coach Reid playing matchmaker?”

“Who knew cupid was so big?” Travis Kelce joked about his coach.

The Onion releases a satirical list of advice which Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends gave to Travis Kelce

In a lighthearted and imaginative piece, The Onion presented a satirical list of advice from the made-up personas of Taylor Swift's "ex-boyfriends" to NFL player Travis Kelce, adding a comedic twist to the swirling rumors of a potential romance. The fictional guidance is filled with playful and witty remarks, embodying the playful banter often found in satirical pieces.

A hypothetical Taylor Lautner said:

“Her fans are f**king crazy and awful and she hates their guts, so don’t say you support her fans.”

Jake Gyllenhaal's satirical persona advised:

“She watches too many beheading videos.”

As fans buzz about the rumored Swift-Kelce relationship, the community appears to be divided. Some speculate whether this connection is an authentic romantic involvement, while others ponder if it's a strategic PR move. The choice of Kelce's outfit, cleverly referencing Swift's album, and their unexpected public appearance together only fuel the speculation further, keeping fans intrigued.