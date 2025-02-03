  • home icon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Did Bears hire Calvin Johnson as WR coach? Debunking viral rumor on Lions legend - Source: Imagn

On Sunday, rumors swirled on social media that Detroit Lions icon and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson had agreed a deal to join the Chicago Bears as their new wide receivers coach, joining rookie head coach Ben Johnson's staff.

The rumors caused a frenzy among the Lions fans, who are still reeling from Johnson, the team's former offensive coordinator, swapping Detroit for Chicago. However, the reports about the Lions icon joining the Bears' coaching staff are untrue.

The reports originated from an account called Jake Knows Ball, a Bears fan on X. He confirmed that he made up the report to get a rise out of Lions fans.

The Bears have already hired a new wide receiver coach this offseason. Ironically, it was from the Lions. Johnson poached Detroit's wide receiver coach, Antwaan Randle El, to not only work with the wide receivers but also serve as the team's assistant head coach.

The duo weren't the only coaches that left the Lions for the Bears. Detroit's assistant quarterbacks coach, J.T. Barrett, also moved to Chicago to be the franchise's quarterbacks coach and work closely with Caleb Williams.

Three members of head coach Dan Campbell's staff who were critical to the team's success joining their divisional rivals has left a sour taste in Lions fans' mouths. However, Calvin Johnson, one of the greatest players in franchise history, joining them would have been a gut punch unlike any other.

