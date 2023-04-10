Did Bijan Robinson have NIL deals in Texas? Exploring endorsements of top 2023 NFL Draft prospect

Bijan Robinson is among the most skilled running backs to graduate from college in recent years.

He made a tidy sum while paying for Texas by marketing everything from condiments to clothing to autos. In this article, we outline Bijan Robinson's NIL income in Texas before he's selected in the NFL draft.

The name, reputation and personality licensing have changed the landscape of collegiate football. We have never witnessed NCAA athletes earn income off the pitch in such a way. Bijan Robinson is an ideal case study of a player who makes the most of his NIL possibilities.

Since the NCAA established regulations permitting student-athletes to make income through their name, image and likeness, Robinson has been allowed to profit from sponsorship deals.

On3 assigns Bijan Robinson a $1.7 million predicted yearly NIL valuation. He has multiple NIL agreements already. Bijan Robinson sits fourth among NCAA football stars with regard to NIL values and is ranked eighth in the NIL 100, according to this assessment. He also has the highest ratings among college football stars who are not quarterbacks.

Over the last 12 months, the projected first-round pick has amassed an extensive list of NIL contracts. Apart from many other well-known businesses, Robinson partners with Lamborghini, Raising Cane's, C4 Energy and Rhoback.

Rhoback has become Robinson's licensed outfitter. A portion of the proceeds from the association go into Robinson's pocket, and he has his own code that followers may use for reductions.

Robinson's NIL achievements have been significantly influenced by social media as well. He has 182,000 followers on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. He now has a $3,800 On3 value per post.

Bijan Robinson’s draft projection

Almost everyone concurs that Robinson is a superb running back and one of the finest athletes in the 2023 class, regardless of position, following a stellar career at Texas.

Robinson should be regarded as one of the top backs to have graduated from college recently based on every major metric. He ran for 1,580 yards and 18 TDs in his last collegiate campaign.

Robinson is a balanced player with the right stature to contribute on every level in the NFL. Even though he's an excellent pass-catcher, runner and blocker, he has had the most touches among his teammates in the last two seasons.

Robinson has been projected anywhere from the top five picks in recent NFL mock drafts to the bottom third of the first round. Todd McShay, a senior columnist for ESPN, reckons Robinson might be picked in the mid-first-round. Robinson is predicted to be selected by the Detroit Lions with the 18th overall pick by McShay.

