Did Chiefs take shots at Bills on social media after AFCCG win? Debunking viral rumor that left fans stunned

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in Sunday's AFC championship game to reach their third straight Super Bowl. However, they did not troll their opponents by editing their latest videos to a specific length.

On Tuesday, Clay Wendler, producer for Red Tribe Cinema, seemingly noticed that every video from the team's postgame news conference lasted exactly three minutes and 30 seconds long in the channel, referencing the time of Harrison Butker's decisive field goal.

Cole DeRuse, a Chefs fan and operator/manager of social media channel HBTChiefs, was among those to react, calling the move "diabolical."

The videos were eventually removed and then re-uploaded with their actual runtimes, thus debunking the theory.

The Chiefs videos in their regular length

What did Patrick Mahomes, key Chiefs figures say in purportedly edited videos?

The videos pertained to their thoughts on winning their way to a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

Patrick Mahomes said in his segment:

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and I don’t take it for granted. To be able to do it again at Arrowhead was special. I mean, last year (a 17-10 win at the Baltimore Ravens) was awesome – you get there, you win it, but you’re in a different stadium. … It is a special place, and I’m glad that I get to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been one of the more underappreciated contributors to this era of dominance, also weighed in on how the defense was able to limit Josh Allen, especially on quarterback sneaks:

"The D-line gotta be dominant. You gotta have your two noses and two ends be very physical in the inside."

Kansas City coach Andy Reid remarked on the closeness of the game:

"(It was) literally a game of inches today, and we were lucky to be on that side of it, where he had the most inches."

Also speaking was general manager Brett Veach, who spoke about rookie wideout Xavier Worthy's breakout performance and promised more success for the franchise in the near future.

And finally, there was principal owner Clark Hunt, who called the hat trick of AFC pennants "an amazing achievement" that had been imagined for long:

"We talked about this early in the year... and it's hard to even put into words what it means to have the opportunity."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 on Fox.

