Did Eagles tamper with Saquon Barkley? NFL issues final verdict on Philadelphia's investigation 

The Philadelphia Eagles were under investigation for violating the NFL’s Anti-Tampering Policy for signing free agent Saquon Barkley after the running back finished his contract with the New York Giants.

The NFL interviewed Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and Penn State’s head coach James Franklin (his alma mater) among many others. Now, the NFL has concluded that the Anti-Tampering Policy was not violated by the Eagles. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X:

“After a thorough review of the Philadelphia Eagles signing of Saquon Barkley, the NFL today informed the club that the investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

On March 13, 2024, Barkley signed a $37.75 million deal with the Eagles for three years. Even though this investigation did not reveal evidence for the NFL to continue its process, as per the league policy, the investigation could be re-opened if any new evidence is uncovered.

Addition of Saquon Barkley has the Eagles' camp overjoyed

The Giants and Eagles have a long and storied history. The NFC East divisional rivals don't have much love for each other, and after signing Saquon Barkley, Eagles HC Sirianni told the media:

“You know, sometimes you see Giants fans around here, being so close and they give me a good like 'Hey, go Giants!' and I'd typically let it go. But if the guy gets me good enough, I usually say 'we got your best player.'"

Now that the investigation into the signing of the 27-year-old Barkley is over, this addition to the roster will be even more satisfying to Eagles fans. Philadelphia will be looking to hit the 2024 season hard after a disappointing end to the 2023 campaign, and the addition of Barkley could certainly help push them on.

As for the Giants, they are also looking to improve in the upcoming season after falling hard compared to their 2022 form. After making the postseason, NY then succumbed to a string of poor performances in an injury-riddled campaign and finished 2023 third in the NFC East with a 6-11 record.