Did O.J. Simpson have a heart attack? Bills legend breaks silence on viral report 

O.J. Simpson was recently involved in a viral report that he suffered a heart attack. It was also reported that he's dealing with major medical conditions and even underwent critical surgery that could have potentially been fatal. The news came as bit shocking to many as his health wasn't previously thought to be in a concerning place.

While many have speculated about the details of everything involved with the report, there's not much of a better place to get clarity on it than O.J. Simpson himself. He recently shared a video of himself to his personal Twitter account to clear the air on the rumors about his alleged heart attack.

Here's what Simpson had to say:

"I was kind of falling asleep watching the Ladies PGA Golf Tournament today when all of a sudden I started getting texts from various people wishing me well from the heart attack that I had. Well, you know what? I never knew I had a heart attack.

"So I guess I don't know how the attack would feel a lot worse than whatever this is. In any event, it must be true because it was in the media. So maybe I should run to the hospital real quick. Maybe I had a heart attack and didn't know it."

O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 I didn’t realize I had a heart attack until I read it in the news today. I didn’t realize I had a heart attack until I read it in the news today. https://t.co/nNH6hsYcPd

According to O.J. Simpson, the rumors are untrue. He claimed, in a sarcastic way, that he didn't have a heart attack and the media created a false story. Whether he did or not, him posting the video of himself at least confirms that he's currently in good condition.

O.J. Simpson was one of the greatest RBs in NFL history

O.J. Simpson is most known today for his many controversial situations off of the football field. Most notably, he was a defendant in one of the most high-profile criminal court cases of all time. He was accused of murder, but was found not guilty after a multi-year trial. While it's understandable that he's so well-known for this, he was famous long before this ever happened.

Simpson has starred in several Hollywood movies, but it was his NFL career that first put him in the spotlight. Spending his prime with the Buffalo Bills, he won the rushing title four times on his way to winning an MVP award and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also incredibly surpassed 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, despite playing just 14 games.

