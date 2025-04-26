Did Saints GM Mickey Loomis call Shedeur Sanders about his draft pick? Fans lose their minds over viral prank video

A prank video surfaced on Friday, showing someone impersonating New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis, calling Shedeur Sanders to falsely claim he’d be selected with the team's next pick. In the clip, the impersonator told the quarterback:
“We’re going to take you with our next pick. But you’re going to have to wait a little bit longer.”
The Saints instead drafted QB Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick, making it clear the call was a prank and not an official communication from the team.
However, the viral moment added to a difficult draft experience for Sanders. After three rounds and 102 picks, he remained on the board. NFL evaluators reportedly cited concerns over his arm strength, high-profile status, and the 94 sacks he endured in college as potential reasons for his fall.
The video sparked strong fan reactions across social media:
“It’s beautiful how life humbles everyone 🚨😮💨”
“This slide will have such profound impact on him, that he’ll never have the confidence necessary to play football in the NFL.”
“This is sad I feel like at this point him and his parents are really heartbroken. Now its a clear punishment more than a overlook.”
“Help me understand why Sanders people would release this video?” one user asked.
“Ain’t no way in hell that was the Saints GM. Why would he call from a private number that was somebody trolling him,” another said.
As of now, no official statement has been made confirming the legitimacy of the call, but indications suggest it was not from the Saints' front office.
Shedeur Sanders' faith remains strong amidst unexpected draft slide
Shedeur Sanders, once a potential top-five pick, saw his stock dramatically fall as the first three rounds came to a close. He was passed over by multiple teams. Quarterbacks Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel were chosen ahead of him.
However, Sanders expressed gratitude via a Twitter post, stating,
"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING."
Despite his strong collegiate career, he faced questions about his attitude, with reports claiming his meetings with teams were less than favorable. The disappointment continued as teams like the Browns and Seahawks opted for other quarterbacks.
With the draft still ongoing, Shedeur Sanders' future remains uncertain, and as of yet, it’s unclear where he’ll land as rounds four through seven commence.
