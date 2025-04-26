WATCH: Shedeur Sanders gets humiliated in viral prank call video from random fan pretending to be NFL team

Shedeur Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft, but not in the way that he wanted. This offseason began with the Colorado quarterback in contention for the first-overall pick in the NFL Draft. Eventually, he fell behind Cam Ward and was fighting with Jaxson Dart in many mock drafts.
After the Titans took the Miami player first overall, the Browns chose not to select Shedeur Sanders or any other quarterback. The Giants passed up as well but traded up in the first round to take a signal-caller. Only they did not take the Colorado prospect but chose the Ole Miss rookie instead.
If Deion Sanders was hoping that his son would be taken in the second round, that proved a disappointment, too, as the Saints took Tyler Shough above him. The Raiders were another potential landing spot, but they chose to go with weapons for Geno Smith instead of looking for his successor.
With his chances dwindling, pranksters decided to rub the pain in for the Colorado quarterback. They called him on his phone and pretended to be executive personnel from an NFL team, only to say that he would have to wait a little bit longer. It is a cruel joke in many ways, and you can see the moment in the video below.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place