There are people in the world who seem to find pain in other's desperation and Will Levis got a first-hand example during the 2023 NFL Draft. He was one of the top quarterbacks that were expected to be picked and accordingly attended the draft night in person.

However, it became a waiting game. Three quarterbacks were chosen in the first four picks by the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts and no player was selected in that position thereafter. That meant that Will Levis went home without having his name called during the first night.

The cameras repeatedly trained on him as they saw him being passed over again and again. He looked crestfallen but was surrounded by his family and loved ones. Now, he has revealed that another person sought to use that opportunity to try and make him more miserable.

A person called Will Levis and the quarterback got excited that maybe he is being picked up finally within the first night. His thought was that the Tennessee Titans had traded up and were looking to get him. As it turned out, it was a prank call and nothing more. As he explained,

"No one knows this actually. I got a call in between picks 30 and 31 at the end of the first round. I jolt up. I think Tennessee's traded up for me. It was some a**h*le who just prank called me. They didn't say anything. I picked up. My whole family's all excited and everything. The camera's looking at me and ready to record me getting the call and they just hung up. And I was like let's get out of here. And we just left."

Will Levis' hunch about the Tennessee Titans proved right

Will Levis' thought that it was the Tennessee Titans who were trading up to get him proved wrong. But he was right that it was indeed going to be his landing spot. With the second pick of the second round, the Titans selected him.

Even though he did not get the chance to get picked in the first round, it can prove to be a blessing in disguise for him. He is not going to get thrown into the fire straight away and has some time to learn the ropes. He is going to battle out for the second spot on the roster with Malik Willis, which has been ineffective so far. Even the starter, Ryan Tannehill, is not someone who cannot be budged and Will Levis can use the chance to build a sterling NFL career.

