Malik Willis' situation with the Tennessee Titans gets weirder each and every day. A year ago, everyone lauded him as one of the best draft picks of 2022, as a quarterback of his quality is hard to find in the third round and that he was a complete steal to take over from Ryan Tannehill.

Whatever happened from that point until today, it's clear that the Titans don't think high of him. They made it clear when they signed Joshua Dobbs to play a crucial win-or-go-home playoff game for them in last season's Week 18 instead of giving the nod to Willis, who had been with the team all season long. Dobbs had never started an NFL game prior to that moment.

Now, with Ryan Tannehill's entering the final year of his deal, he's not even thought of as the next leader for the franchise, as Tennessee picked Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he's expected to sit and learn from Tannehill before becoming the starter for 2024.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Willis? Well, no one is expecting him to remain with the team for long. Reports coming out of the franchise say that his 53-man roster spot after the trainign camp isn't guaranteed, and Titans fans had a simple wish as to what the franchise should do with him:

Ryan Tannehill's contract: how much will Titans quarterback earn in 2023?

The veteran passer has a base salary of $27 million in 2023, but his cap hit will be $36.6 million due to contract restructures and his signing bonus.

Tannehill will be a free agent after the 2023 season. The Titans are not expected to extend his deal beyond this season.

Malik Willis' contract: less than a million of dead cap if cut

Since he was a third-round pick, his contract is cheap and there will be no cap problems for the Titans if they decide he's not worthy of a roster spot.

His base salary in 2023 is of $939k and his cap hit is $1.1 million, but the dead cap of $699k if he's released will not be a problem for the team at all.

Poll : 0 votes