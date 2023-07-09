NFL Rumors: Malik Willis in danger of missing out on Titans 53-man roster for 2023 season

Malik Willis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in hopes of being the possible successor to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. However, Tennessee's third-round pick in last year's NFL draft could miss the team's 53-man roster.

Titans Online senior writer/editor Jim Wyatt expressed that Willis is not a lock to make the team ahead of this season. Wyatt explained Will Levis, the Titans' second-round pick this year, could factor into the decision:

"Malik's roster spot isn't guaranteed, even with the new rule. Ryan Tannehill and Will Levis will be on the 53-man roster because Tannehill is the starter, and Levis was the 33rd overall pick and he's going to be given time. So, Malik needs to keep improving, and earn his spot."

The new rule that Wyatt mentioned lets teams have a third quarterback on game days. Yet, the rule necessitates the Tennessee Titans to have a third quarterback on their 53-man roster. This rule could benefit Malik Willis and save his job.

Another reason general manager Ran Carthon could keep Willis is his 2023 salary of $939,550 and his cap number is only $1.172 million. By comparison, Will Levis is projected to get $9.5 million over his rookie contract with a $1.7 million cap hit.

Did Malik Willis start last season for the Titans?

Willis played in eight games for the Titans in the 2022 season, starting three games. The 24-year-old threw for 234 yards and three interceptions with 91 yards rushing and a touchdown in those starts. Ryan Tannehill missed time after suffering an ankle injury.

One downside is that Willis didn't have a throwing touchdown in those starts or in eight appearances overall. Head coach Mike Vrabel is committed to the veteran Tannehill as the starting quarterback but will make $27 million while carrying a cap hit of $36.6 million this season.

Both Willis or Levis are competing to be Tannehill's backup this season as the battle will linger into training camp.

