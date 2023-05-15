The Tennessee Titans feel like Will Levis could be their future, which is why they leveraged a few picks to move up to 33rd overall and select him. They passed on him with their 11th pick but couldn't resist in the second round. That potentially makes either Ryan Tannehill or Malik Willis expendable.

Both have been the subject of cut and trade rumors. Willis is a younger, raw prospect that the team is reportedly not entirely sold on after some playing time last year.

Tannehill is an aging and expensive veteran that doesn't have a place in their future. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin believes Tannehill is a prime candidate for a trade:

"Tannehill is more likely to sit tight as a placeholder in Tennessee on the final year of his contract, but at a steep salary, with the Titans just trading up to draft Will Levis at No. 33 overall, it's very possible the team could solicit offers for its incumbent starter.

"Coach Mike Vrabel hasn't committed to Tannehill being on the roster come Week 1, and while the Titans would certainly be more likely to contend for another playoff run if he stays, it's clear new general manager Ran Carthon is thinking about the future."

He went on to name the most sensible landing spots as the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

Will the Titans trade a player to make room for Will Levis?

Will Levis is arguably the only quarterback on the roster that's guaranteed to be there Week 1. Either Willis or Tannehill could be gone any day now.

Is Will Levis the Titans' future?

There are reasons to do both. Willis is young and still moldable, which makes him more valuable in a potential trade and more worth keeping in Tennessee. He's also a relative unknown and teams may not want to take a chance on a less than proven player.

Tannehill is proven, but he's not getting any younger. He's also far more expensive. Teams know what they're getting with him, but it's not that much and it's not going to be for very long.

Still, one of them will more than likely be gone in the coming weeks or months.

