Will Levis left day one of the 2023 NFL Draft in defeat. He also left Kansas City after the festivities. The unfortunate turn of events for the quarterback left some feeling for the guy. Others took it as an opportunity to vent their own shortcomings in the form of jokes about his bad day. However, one media member took things to the next level on a national radio station.

In a since-deleted comment made on 95.3 WDAE & AM 620, show host Nick Wize allegedly called the quarterback a "spoiled little b***ch," resulting in an equally punchy response from Tom Jones of Poynter. Here's the original statement and his response:

Screenshot of the alleged deleted tweet

"To me the fact he left after the first round, that's a red flag for me with Will Levis. He's a spoiled little b****h."

Tom Jones responded, calling the comments "obnoxious":

Tom Jones @TomWJones I couldn't care less about Will Levis & I'm all for strong sports commentary, but a radio guy calling an athlete a "spoiled little bitch" on the air has to be one of the most obnoxious things I've ever heard. twitter.com/953WDAE/status… I couldn't care less about Will Levis & I'm all for strong sports commentary, but a radio guy calling an athlete a "spoiled little bitch" on the air has to be one of the most obnoxious things I've ever heard. twitter.com/953WDAE/status…

Will Levis gets selected in second round of 2023 NFL Draft

New Titans QB at 2023 NFL Combine

While not every story similar to this has a happy ending, the quarterback did quickly get selected on the second day of festivities. The Tennessee Titans selected the quarterback with the 33rd overall pick.

Meaning, he didn't have to wait long on the second day at all. After only 31 picks on day one, he was selected with the second pick of the second day.

Tennessee Titans @Titans



The call that Will Levis was waiting for "You've earned it, everything happens for a reason"The call that Will Levis was waiting for "You've earned it, everything happens for a reason" The call that Will Levis was waiting for 📞 https://t.co/D0UJ4WjPRy

The quarterback will likely replace Malik Willis on the depth chart, learning from Ryan Tannehill before taking over one day. Willis was selected last year in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Most would agree Willis had a worse two-day run than the quarterback.

That is, of course, working under the assumption that he doesn't let the frustration felt on April 27th affect him in a negative manner.

