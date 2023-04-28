In Photos - Will Levis and family look disappointed after Kentucky QB goes undrafted on Day 1 of 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis saw his dreams crushed on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft as the Kentucky quarterback went undrafted through 31 picks of the first round. He was among the top quarterbacks in the class along with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud went first and second to the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans respectively, with Anthony Richardson following in at fourth. Thereafter, not a single quarterback was drafted and Will Levis missed out. He showed a whole range of emotions during the process and his family was there to live it out with him.

It was a cruel spectacle, as someone who is so hyped is brought to the arena only to be let down and the cameras capturing every moment of grief. Here are some sample photos.

Will Levis wishes he was everywhere but on camera right now.

Will Levis is feeling it right now..



Will Levis is feeling it right now..

Here are some videos as they captured the intimate moments with his family by the side. Both his parents and girlfriend were there to support him.

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10.

Levis has still not been selected and the first round has ended.



Levis has still not been selected and the first round has ended.

According to ESPN Analytics, there was a 92% chance that Will Levis was going to be picked in the top 10.Levis has still not been selected and the first round has ended.

Will Levis waiting on that call



Will Levis waiting on that call

Will Levis experiences a rollercoaster of emotions on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Will Levis felt every emotion from elation to despondence during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Initially, there was chatter that he might be selected within the first two picks.

There were rumors that the Houston Texans were looking to pass up on C.J. Stroud because of his low numbers on the cognition test. Once that failed, there was a chance the Colts would take him ahead of Anthony Richardson because he had more experience playing college football than the eventual fourth-overall pick.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Bryce Young - 98%

Jake Haener - 96%

Will Levis - 93%

Jaren Hall - 93%

Clayton Tune - 84%

Anthony Richardson - 79%

Hendon Hooker - 46%

CJ Stroud - 18%



Update: The S2 Cognition test results for the 2023 QB Draft class:
Bryce Young - 98%
Jake Haener - 96%
Will Levis - 93%
Jaren Hall - 93%
Clayton Tune - 84%
Anthony Richardson - 79%
Hendon Hooker - 46%
CJ Stroud - 18%

Even towards the end of the draft, when it looked increasingly unlikely that he would be selected, there was still hope. The Kansas City Chiefs did not trade spots and remained the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Day 1. They had just lost Chad Henne as their backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes. Maybe they were thinking of brining him in.

Instead, the phone never rang and he sat undrafted in the first round. Had he made it to the Kansas City Chiefs, it would have been like Jimmy Garoppolo shading Tom Brady when he was drafted by the New England Patriots. Garoppolo went on to have a stellar NFL career and is now the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders.

But even as he was not selected, Will Levis can now draw inspiration from the GOAT himself. Tom Brady was not drafted until the sixth round and ended up with seven Super Bowl rings. Someone will pick him in this draft and then it will be up to Levis to make the teams that passed him by eat humble pie.

