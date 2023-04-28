In Photos: Will Levis and girlfriend Gia Duddy take over NFL Draft with stunning suit and red dress

Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis hopes to be drafted on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Supporting him in Kansas City is his girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

Duddy is a senior at Pennsylvania State University, taking up behavioral health. She is set to graduate in May 2023. She is one of the hosts of the interview platform Visitour and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

She and Levis have been dating for two years. They met at Penn State before Levis transferred to Kentucky.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, Levis finished his final year for the Wildcats with 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns. He played in last year’s Citrus Bowl and was a Football Academic All-America of the Year in 2022. The finance major is expected to go in the draft’s first round.

Duddy posted photos of her 2023 NFL Draft attire on her TikTok account.

Gia Duddy shared her attire for the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Gia Duddy's TikTok account)

Gia Duddy shared her attire for the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Gia Duddy's TikTok account)

She also shared her guest pass with the caption “Guest of Will Levis 009” in an Instagram story.

Gia Duddy's guest pass for the 2023 NFL Draft (Image credit: Gia Duddy's Instagram account)

Here's how Will Levis looked during the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

At the time of writing, Will Levis is yet to be selected in the first round.

QBs Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were selected as the first and second overall picks by the Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans, respectively.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes