Why is Will Levis' draft stock falling? Kentucky QB's injury history explored 

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis surprisingly went undrafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old was initially tipped as a top-five selection by many analysts.

Levis' strong arm and passing accuracy made him one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class. Although he has the potential to become a superstar in the NFL, his draft stock seems to be falling because of his injury record.

The Kentucky star suffered numerous injuries that limited his performance during his college career. The quarterback was saddled with foot, finger, and shoulder injuries for much of the 2022 season.

Reports claim that Levis showed a willingness to battle through injury and even accepted pain-numbing injections to keep playing for the Wildcats. However, the gamble seems to have backfired as the star prospect went undrafted on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite his injury woes, Levis racked up an impressive 2,406 passing yards on 183 passes with 19 touchdowns last season. He helped Kentucky to a fourth-place finish in the SEC standings with a 7-6 record.

Will Levis' toe injury may have contributed to Kentucky QB's draft stock

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis

According to reports, a few NFL teams are worried about a left toe injury that caused Will Levis to miss two games with the Kentucky Wildcats last season. One team considered the injury to be problematic, while another franchise felt that Levis may need surgery on his toe, which would further keep him out of action for a while.

Nonetheless, by his own admission, Levis disagrees with the issues surrounding his toe injury. The quarterback feels that he has made a strong recovery and is ready to take the step up to the big league.

Levis is now expected to go as an early pick in Round 2. However, some teams may still be concerned about the player being injury prone.

