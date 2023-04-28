2023 NFL Draft: Best Remaining players available after Day 1

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is done. 31 picks were made and quite a few trades were involved. Teams opted to fill positions of need or go with the best players available, whichever their GMs felt was the right move. This has left a few prospects on the table.

Some of them, like Will Levis for example, have seen a tremendous and unexpected slide. Others are possibly hidden gems coming after the first round. Here are the best available prospects heading into Day 2.

The best of the rest in the NFL Draft

Will Levis, QB

Will Levis was always the fourth best quarterback prospect in this class, but there was also always a chance he was taken in the top 10. A lot of teams could have taken him and passed, but his slide from potential top four pick to the second round or further is surprising. Now, a team might actually be able to find value in selecting Levis in the second round or further.

Michael Mayer, TE

Michael Mayer will be a Day 2 NFL Draft pick

There wasn't a run on tight ends in the first round. In fact, only Cowboys-target Dalton Kincaid was selected and he wasn't exactly the consensus top tight end. Michael Mayer was considered by some and he slid out of the first round. He'll be a fine selection for a lot of teams on Day 2.

Joey Porter Jr., CB

There were a lot of cornerbacks taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, but Joey Porter Jr. was left on the outside looking in. As a Day 2 selection (or Day 3 if he somehow continues to slide), he'd make a nice complementary piece for a defense.

Brian Branch, S

Brian Branch is ESPN's top rated safety. While the safety class is overall fairly weak this year, it's a bit of a surprise to see the best prospect at any position slip from Round 1. In Round 2, he'll likely be one of the first off the board.

Jalin Hyatt, WR

There were rumors that the Tennessee wide receiver could creep into the first round, but wide receivers didn't start going until late round one anyway. As such, Jalin Hyatt remains a Day 2 pick and could be an impact player.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G

It's not a huge surprise that O'Cyrus Torrence didn't get selected in the first round, but he is easily one of the best Day 2 prospects left. The second-ranked guard per ESPN, Torrance could be a day one starter after the NFL Draft.

