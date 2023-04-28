Will Levis spent the 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 in purgatory. Sitting there, waiting to get selected in the green room, the cameras panned on him again and again. Each time, the crushing disappointment showed on his face as he was passed up over and over again.

But he did not have to wait long to see his name called in Round 2. With the second pick on Day 2, the Tennessee Titans selected Will Levis. The Arizona Cardinals were originally assigned this pick, but the Titans really wanted their man and traded up.

They improved their offensive line with Peter Skoronski to address an immediate need in the first round. Now, they went and got their quarterback to play as an understudy for Ryan Tannehill and probably replace him going forward. They had tried this experiment with Malik Willis last season but that did not work out. The Titans will be hoping for a better return this time round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Social media blew up as Will Levis was finally selected. It involved some people saying it was the wrong decision and prognosticating their demise. Here is a selection of some of the responses.

Larry Hurston @LarryHurston Y’all are STUPID!!! Fire the new Gm! Idc who he is, will Levis is GARBAGE @Titans Y’all are STUPID!!! Fire the new Gm! Idc who he is, will Levis is GARBAGE @Titans

John Doster @DosterJohn @KySportsRadio Ha ha ha…. Hilarious…. Levis will have flashes of mediocrity and fade into oblivion…Titans wasted a pick. @KySportsRadio Ha ha ha…. Hilarious…. Levis will have flashes of mediocrity and fade into oblivion…Titans wasted a pick.

D. Lockhart @RealLockhartUSA @RealSkipBayless Sure hate the Titans are moving off M. Willis. I am NOT feeling this W. Levis pick. @RealSkipBayless Sure hate the Titans are moving off M. Willis. I am NOT feeling this W. Levis pick.

Parker Easterling @_parker11 I am no longer a titans fan. Just absolutely waste a second round pick TWO YEARS IN A ROW!!! Two awful QBs Will Levis will be on the practice squad within 2 years I am no longer a titans fan. Just absolutely waste a second round pick TWO YEARS IN A ROW!!! Two awful QBs Will Levis will be on the practice squad within 2 years

Damarius Harris @DamariusH ".



*Same friend after the Titans pick: "I played myself. I'm getting drunk".

#NFLDraft *A Titans friend before the Titans pick: "I just need the Seahawks or lions draft Levis before the Titans are on the clock".*Same friend after the Titans pick: "I played myself. I'm getting drunk". *A Titans friend before the Titans pick: "I just need the Seahawks or lions draft Levis before the Titans are on the clock😂".*Same friend after the Titans pick: "I played myself. I'm getting drunk". 😂💀#NFLDraft

Did the Titans make a mistake in choosing Will Levis over Hendon Hooker?

If sentiment was a thing, the Tennessee Titans would have gone with Hendon Hooker. The University of Tennessee quarterback would have been a fan favorite. Hooker was also the SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, with the best interception ratio of any available quarterback. On the other hand, Will Levis has had some problems with deep ball accuracy.

Taking someone as raw as Malik Willis really backfired on the Titans last season. While Ryan Tannehill was unavailable, Willis could not handle the pressure. So, no wonder they needed a quarterback. But rather than getting a raw quarterback, someone like Hooker would have been better off because he is older and more experienced. In fact, his age here would have been an asset.

However, one can understand why the Titans are going with Will Levis. Based on the grading prior to the draft, he was rated higher than Hendon Hooker with more of a development ceiling. He is expected to be an understudy this year before eventually taking over. In time, if he develops the way it is projected, he could become a very smart pick at this position.

Based on social media reactions, Titans fans are not feeling very optimistic right now. But a better time to judge will be a few years from now.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes