"You have to teach him how to play football" - NFL analyst scrutinizes Malik Willis' QB skills

Malik Willis is a former Auburn and Liberty quarterback who was picked in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Many expected Willis to be selected higher, but the slip down in the draft comes as no real surprise when you consider that most quarterbacks were picked later.

This year’s draft was heavy with talented defensive players and offensive linemen, plus a ton of potentially great wide receivers, and much of the first two rounds showed that.

One NFL analyst believes Willis went right where he should have. John Middlekauff is the host of the 3 and Out podcast, and he’s not one to pull punches. He recently stated his views on the Titans' new quarterback.

"Malik Willis gets drafted late in by the Titans. He's a major projection. People were talking about him going six over all to Carolina. He has no clue how to play the position. None. Good kid, good skill set. He's what about Josh Allen. He was raw."

Middlekauff also said that the height of Willis, among other factors, could make it tougher for him to succeed.

"Josh Allen was six foot five, could run like a f***ing deer. Malik Willis is six feet tall. He can't see over the guard. You have to teach him how to play football. Now, there's a lot to like, but he draft like that guy. In the third round. He was properly drafted."

Does Malik Willis have what it takes to be a week one starter in the NFL?

Willis will, no doubt, ride the bench for at least a season or two, but he’ll be learning behind a veteran quarterback in Ryan Tannehill. Past NFL quarterbacks have taken this route and, in truth, very few of them are NFL ready right out of the draft.

From Aaron Rodgers behind Brett Favre to Patrick Mohomes behind Alex Smith, time to learn often proves to be beneficial. Quarterbacks who start as rookies often struggle.

Even Peyton Manning had a difficult time in his rookie season. It takes time to adjust from college to the pros. This is, after all, the league where the best of the best thrive.

In the meantime, Willis joins a team that has dominated the AFC South for the past few seasons, thanks in no small part to Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry. Willis would eventually take the reins on a potent offense under a highly capable coaching staff.

