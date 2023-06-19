Will Levis was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This marked the second time in as many years that the Titans selected a quarterback in the first three rounds of the draft. They took Malik Willis in the third round the year before, with each of them now joining struggling starter Ryan Tannehill.

Malik Willis clearly struggled during the 2022 NFL season in his rookie year. This factored heavily into the Titans' decision to draft Will Levis. If they felt secure about the future of their quarterback position, they surely wouldn't have used another premium pick on a player in the same position.

While many believed the Titans were receiving an upgrade when they drafted Levis, that may not necessarily be the case. Recent reports indicate that Levis has fallen behind Willis on the Titans' depth chart in the early stages of their 2023 NFL offseason programs.

Many fans were shocked by the report that maybe Will Levis isn't as strong a prospect as he was expected to be. Some of them went on Reddit to troll the rookie quarterback for falling behind the second-year player who has shown little promise so far.

Here are some the top comments:

Malik Willis was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but ended up slipping all the way to Round 3 before eventually being selected by the Titans. His incredible athleticism made him an exciting prospect, but his major deficiencies throwing the football during his rookie season has severely hurt his outlook as a potential future starter.

His unproven ability to be a pocket passer and relative lack of legitimate college football competition playing at Liberty are likely why he slipped all the way to the third round. His fall is somewhat justified by his ugly rookie performance. The alarming part about the Titans drafting Will Levis is that he also fell further down the draft board than most thought he would.

Why did Will Levis fall in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Will Levis

Will Levis was expected to go in the top 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft by most "experts" around the league. Several mock drafts even had him going as high as the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers rather than Bryce Young. When it was all said and done, almost every one of these experts were wrong as Levis fell all the way out of the first round.

The Titans made a move to trade up in the second round to select the falling Levis. Many rumors began circling that most teams shared a belief that his personality doesn't seem to fit the mold of an NFL quarterback. His college football tape also showed that he struggled to be a consistently accurate passer.

Nevertheless, the Titans took a shot on a quarterback apparently nobody else wanted for the second draft in a row. If nothing else, this clearly demonstrates their lack of faith in Ryan Tannehill retaining the starting job for much longer.

