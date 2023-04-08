“Should have him banned from the league” – Top 2023 QB prospect Will Levis gets dragged on NFL Twitter for controversial life choice

Will Levis is one of the top quarterback prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. In a year where many around the league consider the draft class to be loaded at the position, Levis is among the best options.

The Kentucky Wildcats quarterback joins Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide, CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Anthony Richardson of the Florida Gators, and Hendon Hooker of the Tennessee Volunteers as the five highest-rated players in the position this year.

Levis has been praised by many for his massive frame and powerful throwing arm, profiling as a stereotypical NFL quarterback.

While there is much to like about Will Levis entering the 2023 NFL draft, he has also been heavily criticized for certain reasons. Luckily for him, most of them have nothing to do with football and are more centered around his personal preferences. Specifically, some of the choices he has made surrounding his diet have been called into question.

He has been roasted by many NFL fans for two strange choices he makes in his method of consumption of a popular snack and a mass-consumed drink.

It was recently reported that Will Levis puts mayo in his coffee and eats bananas with the peel still on.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their general bewilderment, confusion, outrage, and several other emotions about the wild story.

Here are some of the top comments:

zach 🍢 @Cantguardzach2 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Kentucky QB Will Levis eats bananas with the peel on and puts Mayonnaise in his coffee.



Should that eliminate him from first round contention? Kentucky QB Will Levis eats bananas with the peel on and puts Mayonnaise in his coffee.Should that eliminate him from first round contention? https://t.co/SiRbvTfKSZ Mayo in coffee should have him banned from the league twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Mayo in coffee should have him banned from the league twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski @NFL_DovKleiman I know people who go to prison for less than these crimes. @NFL_DovKleiman I know people who go to prison for less than these crimes.

Lucas P @LucasPeter2017 @NFL_DovKleiman Absolutely. If I’m a General Manager, I’m taking him off my draft board altogether. Alien behavior @NFL_DovKleiman Absolutely. If I’m a General Manager, I’m taking him off my draft board altogether. Alien behavior

NR_Garrett @NR_Garrett

I can imagine this is setting off massive red flags @NFL_DovKleiman NFL management scrutinizes almost every aspect of potential draftee life including trivial things like which way they turn the doorknob when they come in for the interview or which way they prefer toilet paper roll to be placedI can imagine this is setting off massive red flags @NFL_DovKleiman NFL management scrutinizes almost every aspect of potential draftee life including trivial things like which way they turn the doorknob when they come in for the interview or which way they prefer toilet paper roll to be placedI can imagine this is setting off massive red flags

Nevronix @spuntron @NFL_DovKleiman This would be it. This is the pick that would cause me, after decades, to actually drop my fandom for the Colts. I wore a damn Jeff George costume when I was 10 ffs. @NFL_DovKleiman This would be it. This is the pick that would cause me, after decades, to actually drop my fandom for the Colts. I wore a damn Jeff George costume when I was 10 ffs.

Willy Loman @Pneuma87 @NFL_DovKleiman Sounds like someone who cares more about personal attention than winning football games @NFL_DovKleiman Sounds like someone who cares more about personal attention than winning football games

While NFL fans clearly have strong opinions about Will Levis' strange diet choices, it's highly unlikely that it will affect his stock in the 2023 NFL draft. He's still expected to be selected within the top 10, even potentially in the top five.

Why is Will Levis a top QB prospect in 2023 NFL draft?

Will Levis

Will Levis began his college football career with the Penn State Nittany Lions before transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats. While his tally of 46 touchdowns with 25 interceptions looks mediocre at best, it can be somewhat explained by his competitive situation.

The Wildcats are a relatively weaker team in an absolutely loaded SEC conference featuring some of the best defenses in the NCAA.

The reason many NFL scouts seem to like Levis so much is because of his physical measurables. He carries a massive 6'4" and 230-pound frame with the size and strength of an ideal quarterback prospect.

He was impressive passing the ball at the 2023 NFL Combine, registering the highest-ranked throwing power in the entire draft class.

Levis played in a pro-style passing offense in Kentucky, further helping his outlook. It has also been reported that he battled through several injuries during the 2022 season, so his best version may not have been on full display. He also possesses the required athleticism to make the off-script plays that just about every NFL team desires.

Many around the NFL are confident that as soon as Will Levis is put in a favorable situation where he can polish his skillset, his intangibles will result in a solid pro quarterback.

