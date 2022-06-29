Did the Seahawks accidentally put up Baker Mayfield jerseys for sale? Mike Florio reveals the truth behind the rumors

Baker Mayfield made his feelings clear about the pursuit of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason. The former number one overall pick took to social media. He did interviews where he laid out his frustration at being cast aside by the Cleveland Browns and requested a trade to another team.

After months of speculation, rumors are floating around now that suggest both the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks may still be interested in acquiring the Browns quarterback. Although nothing official has been announced, it appears the Seahawks Pro Shop has tipped some news early.

As Mike Florio reported in a new article on Pro Football Talk, a specific jersey appears to have gone up for sale on the merchandise site. However, it was quickly taken down before too many people took notice, but apparently not before a few screenshots were taken. The name on the back of the jersey was Mayfield. But as Florio points out, the photo was a clear fake.

"In late June, we rarely turn up our noses at news. The supposed news that the Seahawks accidentally leaked on their pro shop a page for ordering a Baker Mayfield jersey is definitely fake. And we only mention it because plenty of people seem to be regarding it as the real deal."

Upon closer inspection, the picture along the bottom of one photo clearly shows the name Diggs. Florio pointed this out as well.

"Quandre Diggs wears No. 6 for the Seahawks, currently. So someone changed (but not completely) the information on the page for ordering a Quandre Diggs jersey to make it look like a Mayfield jersey."

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner initially named the Seahawks as one of the teams he’d like to play for. Along with the Indianapolis Colts, however, they made a trade for long-time Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

Mayfield may still end up with the Seahawks but no move has been made yet

The Seahawks appear to be rolling with Drew Lock, who they acquired from the Denver Broncos through a trade for Russell Wilson. In recent weeks, however, reports have stated that the team was still in play for a trade that would bring the former Oklahoma Sooner in.

The key to the trade will be figuring out which team will pick up the majority of the money still owed to the quarterback. And there’s still the possibility he could remain in Cleveland.

