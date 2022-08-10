Did Serena Williams take a jab at Tom Brady? Tennis legend's retirement announcement causes uproar among NFL fans

Tom Brady is preparing for his 23rd season in the NFL. But despite him having nothing to do with the retirement of tennis superstar Serena Williams, she evoked his name to note the difference between being a man and being a woman in sports.

Williams recently penned a lengthy retirement letter for Vogue. In it, she took a shot at Brady, claiming she too yearns to have the luxury of focusing on their career and having a family. She wrote:

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."

Williams' goodbye from the sport reads bitterly -- as someone who feels the need to downplay others to prop up her own achievements.

Considering her near universal respect as one of the greatest tennis players ever, it appears as though Williams wanted to make a statement other than 'I am retiring' with her Vogue farewell.

Tom Brady and Gisele recently admitted they were having marital issues

Serena Williams' shot at Tom Brady and his family couldn't have had worse timing given the recent admission from Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. The retired supermodel revealed that their family has had it really tough with the quarterback continuing to return to the gridiron year in and year out. She said:

“It’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

Brady also revealed the various issues that the couple has faced throughout their time of raising kids, while the Patriots-turned-Buccaneers signal-caller's career has persisted in the late 2010s/early 2020s:

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

There have been endless sacrifices from both Brady and Bundchen, with TB12 continuing his career. Williams using Brady as an example to highlight the difference between being a male and female athlete in their 40s was ill-advised.

