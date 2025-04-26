Did Shedeur Sanders get drafted on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft? Exploring Colorado QB's position amid tanking stock

Shedeur Sanders' draft has not been going according to plan. After his 2024 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes, the quarterback was projected as a top-three prospect in this year's draft, as he was considered the second-best quarterback behind Miami's Cam Ward.

Ad

Unfortunately, Coach Prime's son did not hear his name called out on Day 1 while Ward was drafted by the Titans with the first overall pick. The only other quarterback to go in the first round was Jaxson Dart (Giants at No.25).

Shedeur Sanders' woes continued on Day 2 as he once again went undrafted. Coach Prime's son was once again overlooked during the second and third rounds of the draft. A few other quarterbacks, who were projected behind Shedeur initially, were picked before the Colorado star. This included Tyler Shough (Saints at No.40), Jalen Milroe (Seahawks at No.92), and Dillon Gabriel (Browns at No.94).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams that had a big requirement in the quarterback department. However, they decided to pass up on Shedeur Sanders to get DT Derrick Harmond in Round 1 and running back Kaleb Johnson in Round 3.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This has left an air of uncertainty regarding Shedeur's NFL landing spot. He took to social media with a single message for God after being passed up on Day 2.

"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Shedeur wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The quarterback recorded 4,134 yards and 37 TDs passing last season while helping the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign. He was honored as the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Shedeur's brother, safety Shilo, remains undrafted at the end of Day 2.

Skip Bayless calls out the NFL for Shedeur Sanders going undrafted on Day 2

Skip Bayless has spoken many times in support of Shedeur and his dad, Deion Sanders. He had expected him to go in the first round of the draft. Thus, it has been a shocking event for him to witness Shedeur Sanders remain undrafted after Day 2.

Ad

Bayless shared a post on X/Twitter talking about the quarterback's situation. He called out the league by calling Shedeur's snub 'disgusting'.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING TO SHEDEUR SANDERS IS THE MOST STUNNING AND DISGUSTING DEVELOPMENT IN NFL DRAFT HISTORY. HE SHOULD'VE GONE 1st OVERALL. MEL KIPER RANKED HIM 5th, ABOVE CAM WARD AT 6th," Bayless wrote.

Expand Tweet

The final four rounds of the 2025 NFL draft begin on Saturday at noon. It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire Coach Prime's son on Day 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.