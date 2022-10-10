Did Tom Brady kick Grady Jarrett? Fresh footage shows Buccaneers QB retaliated against Falcons DT on controversial play 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their division rival, the Atalanta Falcons, in a closely contested 21-16 victory in Week 5, but the win wasn't so straightforward.

The victory came with some controversy towards the end of the game, one involving Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and the Tampa Bay quarterback.

Before the game ended in that manner, however, there was a controversial no-call from Tom Brady on the Bucs' opening drive of the game.

As Jarrett hit Brady, bringing him to the ground, the Buccaneers QB appeared to kick Jarett as he hit the ground. Puzzlingly, however, he didn't get flagged for it.

The refs likely didn't see Brady try to kick Jarrett, but nevertheless it was sort of a dirty play from the angle in the video above.

He ended the game throwing for 351 yards and a touchdown pass to Leonard Fournette.

Fournette scored two touchdowns in the game - one rushing and one receiving - and led the team in receiving yards in Week 5 with 83.

The Bucs recorded five sacks on Marcus Mariott while Brady wasn't sacked a single time in the victory.

Tom Brady roughing the passer controversy vs Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons and Jarrett, on the other hand, were penalized in a big way on another hit on the Bucs QB late in the game.

Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett appeared to have stopped Tampa Bay’s drive with a sack on third down but was called for roughing the passer on a controversial call.

The call was crucial because it allowed the Bucs to run out the clock for the rest of the drive, sealing a 21-15 win. Had it not been for the flag call, the Falcons would have gotten the ball and another chance to win the game.

The call was pretty controversial and many chalked it down as the refs helping the seven-time Super Bowl champion to a win.

Referee Jerome Boger was asked for clarification on why he threw the penalty.

Boger answered:

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon."

The call at the end proved to be a rubber stamp on the victory and snapped Tampa Bay's two-game losing streak as they improved to 3-2, with the Falcons dropping to 2-3 after snapping their two-game win streak.

The win leaves the Bucs atop the NFC South.

