The 2023 Draft for the Kansas City Chiefs was relatively uneventful, but a certain incident involving one of their star players has been generating buzz.

During the same time as Day 2 of the Draft, Travis Kelce, star tight end, held a music festival called Kelce Jam. While on stage, he was seen drinking beer off of the Lombardi Trophy before spiking it.

The response to Kelce's actions has been mixed, but it has been confirmed that he used a replica trophy. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed this and went on to describe how Kelce has a great personality and would never harm the actual trophy.

"It wasn't a Tiffany one though. It was 10 but not probably the same grade as the Tiffany. Travis does it, you know, he does it a little different. He's a great kid with a huge heart. I think you know, that I do. And he loves to have fun, but he would never spike the real one."

Patrick Mahomes also gave away a replica Lombardi during Chiefs' victory parade

In the same interview, Reid also revealed that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had handed out a Lombardi (thankfully another replica) during the Chiefs' championship celebration at home:

They make those, they're out there. Patrick gave one away on our parade. So I mean, these Lombardi's are floating around, man. No, you know, it took us a long time to get back to the Super Bowl and to get that that first one so somebody must have been making a killing on making these things. Everybody in town's got one.

For context, this is the video he might have been talking about. As it turned out, though, the fan owned the replica, and Mahomes was simply returning it to him after a selfie:

The fan was eventually identified as Vinnie Garofalo, and he gave a fairly accurate description of the event on Sports Radio 610:

"He takes the trophy, raises it up, walks around, gives me a smile. Then he comes back, asks for the trophy again, walks away, gives it to Kadarius Toney. They're messing around with it, he comes back, I ask him for a picture, he graciously waited for me to fumble around on my phone to get a front-facing camera. Took the picture, handed me the trophy, which is what everyone saw, and went about on his merry way."

