Did Travis Kelce’s mom leak 2023 NFL schedule? Donna Kelce goes viral after dropping Chiefs vs Eagles date

Siblings Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce faced off in Super Bowl LVII when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Their mother, Donna Kelce, went viral during the NFL Playoffs leading up to the game for her committed travel schedule to watch both of her sons' games.

Her efforts were rewarded when they both got the chance to play in a Super Bowl.

Donna Kelce is going viral once again during the 2023 NFL offseason and it once again has to do with the Chiefs and Eagles. While a rematch of the Super Bowl matchup will definitely take place at some point during the 2023 NFL season, the exact date and time won't be known until the official NFL schedule release.

Donna Kelce may have shared inside information about when the matchup will take place.

On her official Facebook account, she stated that the Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season in a game played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

While this is by no means an official announcement, she's a fairly credible source, especially considering the game includes both of her sons. It's possible that one or both of them already informed her of the date as sometimes players learn things about the schedule before the NFL officially releases it to the public.

NFL Schedule Update @NerdingOnNFL NFL SCHEDULE RUMOR



Eagles @ Chiefs - Week 2



Donna Kelce posted a Facebook comment on May 5th stating “Chiefs plays Eagles week 2 in Arrowhead” NFL SCHEDULE RUMOREagles @ Chiefs - Week 2Donna Kelce posted a Facebook comment on May 5th stating “Chiefs plays Eagles week 2 in Arrowhead” https://t.co/IPwBbFfXRU

The Chiefs would receive two consecutive home games to begin the 2023 NFL season if Donna Kelce is accurate in her statement. They will host the opening game of the year on Thursday Night Football, keeping tradition with defending Super Bowl champions.

They will then apparently host the Eagles, where the Eagles will look to get revenge. Jason Kelce will also receive one more chance to defeat his brother Travis Kelce.

Travis Kelce vs. Jason Kelce head-to-head record

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

Super Bowl LVII marked the fourth meeting between the legendary pair of brothers. They also made history by being the first pair of brothers to face off against each other on opposite teams in any Super Bowl ever. Travis Kelce came away with the victory, maintaining his undefeated record against brother Jason Kelce.

The two had previously met three other times, all of which came during NFL regular-season games, with the Chiefs coming out victorious all three times. Jason Kelce will get another shot at victory during the 2023 NFL season, while Travis Kelce will look to keep his perfect record against his brother.

