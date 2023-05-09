NFL Black Friday game: Predicting likely matchup for Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner as Jalen Hurts and the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will look to repeat.

There will be a game played on Black Friday for the first time and the Eagles are locked in to play. Their opponent is not set, but Peter King of NBC Sports predicts that Philadelphia will face a familiar foe.

Per his "Football Morning in America" piece, Peter King predicts that the Eagles will face their NFC East foe the New York Giants on Black Friday:

"I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though."

The game would take place in the afternoon, since the broadcast antitrust exemption stops the NFL from showing games on Friday night (or at any point on Saturday from Labor Day weekend through mid-December).

The New York Giants would be an interesting choice to host the game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. In March, Giants co-owner John Mara described the effort to have late-season Thursday night flexing into the equation as “abusive” to fans:

“This year we can be flexed into Monday night, which I think is really inconsiderate to our ticket holders. But to flex a game back to Thursday night to me is abusive, and I am adamantly opposed to it.”

The league announced over a dozen approved playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions for 2023. They also made a motion seeking the chance to move late-season games from a Sunday to a Thursday with 15 days advance notice, but it did not pass. Conversations on the issue have been tabled to this month.

When will NFL release the 2023 schedule? All you need to know about this season

The NFL will release the full schedule for the 2023 season on May 11.

We know that Patrick Mahomes and defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will likely open the season on Sept. 7.

There will be international games played in both the United Kingdom and Germany. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans are scheduled for London games. The Chiefs and New England Patriots will play games in Germany.

The schedule for international games will be released on May 10 on NFL Network and ESPN. The Black Friday game, broadcast on Amazon Prime, will be announced on May 10 on that network.

There will the annual Thanksgiving Day games that feature the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. Their opponents are currently unknown.

