NFL London Games 2023: Which teams will join Jaguars in international games this year?

According to leaked information, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will join the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL London games in 2023. The information was inadvertently released a couple of days ago. A simple "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Events" Google search would reveal just as much.
According to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website, the venue that hosts the NFL's London games, the Bills are on the events scheduled for Sunday, October 8th, at 2:30 p.m., though an opponent is not listed. The time and date may not be official, but it's the closest thing to an announcement as we'll get it before the actual scheduled release.
The site also has the Tennessee Titans listed for an appearance on Sunday, October 15th.
Buffalo already knows their opponents for next season. It’s unclear whether the London game will be considered a "home" contest for the Bills. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are London's darlings and are listed as a home matchup for Buffalo. The Jags could draw the assignment with the Bills.
Which city has hosted the most international NFL games?
The city of London has hosted the most international NFL games since the inception of the event. London has hosted a stunning 39 international NFL games, at least 30 games more than any competing city.
Toronto (six) and Mexico City (four) are the only other cities outside the USA to host a regular season NFL game.
Past Results of NFL London Games
Date Visitor Score Home Score Stadium
28th October 2007, New York Giants (13) vs. Miami Dolphins (10) Wembley
26th October 2008, San Diego Chargers (32) vs. New Orleans Saints (37) Wembley
25th October 2009, New England Patriots (35) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7) Wembley
31st October 2010, Denver Broncos (16) vs. San Francisco 49ers (24) Wembley
23rd October 2011, Chicago Bears (24) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18) Wembley
28th October 2012, New England Patriots (46) vs. St Louis Rams (7) Wembley
29th September 2013, Pittsburgh Steelers (27) vs. Minnesota Vikings (34) Wembley
27th October 2013, San Francisco 49ers (42) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (10) Wembley
28th September 2014, Miami Dolphins (38) vs. Oakland Raiders (14) Wembley
26th October 2014, Detroit Lions (22) vs. Atlanta Falcons (21) Wembley
9th November 2014, Dallas Cowboys (31) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (17) Wembley
4th October 2015, New York Jets (27) vs. Miami Dolphins (14) Wembley
25th October 2015, Buffalo Bills (31) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (34) Wembley
1st November 2015, Detroit Lions (10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (45) Wembley
2nd October 2016, Indianapolis Colts (27) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (30) Wembley
23rd October 2016, New York Giants (17) vs. Los Angeles Rams (10) Twickenham
30th October 2016, Washington Redskins (27) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (27) Wembley
24th September 2017, Baltimore Ravens (7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (44) Wembley
1st October 2017, New Orleans Saints (20) vs. Miami Dolphins (0) Wembley
22nd October 2017, Arizona Cardinals (0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (33) Twickenham
29th October 2017, Minnesota Vikings (33) vs. Cleveland Browns (16) Twickenham
14th October 2018, Seattle Seahawks (27) vs. Oakland Raiders (3) Wembley
21st October 2018, Tennesee Titans (19) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (20) Wembley
28th October 2018, Philadelphia Eagles (24) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (18) Wembley
6th October 2019, Chicago Bears (21) vs. Oakland Raiders (24) Tottenham
13th October 2019, Carolina Panthers (37) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26) Tottenham
27th October 2019, Cincinnati Bengals (10) vs. Los Angeles Rams (24) Wembley
3rd November 2019, Houston Texans (26) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3) Wembley
10th October 2021, New York Jets (20) vs. Atlanta Falcons (27) Tottenham
17th October 2021, Miami Dolphins (20) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (23) Tottenham
2nd October 2022, Minnesota Vikings (28) vs. New Orleans Saints (25) Tottenham
9th October 2022, New York Giants (27) vs. Green Bay Packers (22) Tottenham
30th October 2022, Denver Broncos (21) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (17) Wembleys
