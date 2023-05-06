NFL London Games 2023: Which teams will join Jaguars in international games this year?

According to leaked information, the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will join the Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL London games in 2023. The information was inadvertently released a couple of days ago. A simple "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Events" Google search would reveal just as much.

According to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website, the venue that hosts the NFL's London games, the Bills are on the events scheduled for Sunday, October 8th, at 2:30 p.m., though an opponent is not listed. The time and date may not be official, but it's the closest thing to an announcement as we'll get it before the actual scheduled release.

The site also has the Tennessee Titans listed for an appearance on Sunday, October 15th.

Buffalo already knows their opponents for next season. It’s unclear whether the London game will be considered a "home" contest for the Bills. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars are London's darlings and are listed as a home matchup for Buffalo. The Jags could draw the assignment with the Bills.

Which city has hosted the most international NFL games?

The city of London has hosted the most international NFL games since the inception of the event. London has hosted a stunning 39 international NFL games, at least 30 games more than any competing city.

Toronto (six) and Mexico City (four) are the only other cities outside the USA to host a regular season NFL game.

Past Results of NFL London Games

Date Visitor Score Home Score Stadium

28th October 2007, New York Giants (13) vs. Miami Dolphins (10) Wembley

26th October 2008, San Diego Chargers (32) vs. New Orleans Saints (37) Wembley

25th October 2009, New England Patriots (35) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7) Wembley

31st October 2010, Denver Broncos (16) vs. San Francisco 49ers (24) Wembley

23rd October 2011, Chicago Bears (24) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18) Wembley

28th October 2012, New England Patriots (46) vs. St Louis Rams (7) Wembley

29th September 2013, Pittsburgh Steelers (27) vs. Minnesota Vikings (34) Wembley

27th October 2013, San Francisco 49ers (42) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (10) Wembley

28th September 2014, Miami Dolphins (38) vs. Oakland Raiders (14) Wembley

26th October 2014, Detroit Lions (22) vs. Atlanta Falcons (21) Wembley

9th November 2014, Dallas Cowboys (31) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (17) Wembley

4th October 2015, New York Jets (27) vs. Miami Dolphins (14) Wembley

25th October 2015, Buffalo Bills (31) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (34) Wembley

1st November 2015, Detroit Lions (10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (45) Wembley

2nd October 2016, Indianapolis Colts (27) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (30) Wembley

23rd October 2016, New York Giants (17) vs. Los Angeles Rams (10) Twickenham

30th October 2016, Washington Redskins (27) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (27) Wembley

24th September 2017, Baltimore Ravens (7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (44) Wembley

1st October 2017, New Orleans Saints (20) vs. Miami Dolphins (0) Wembley

22nd October 2017, Arizona Cardinals (0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (33) Twickenham

29th October 2017, Minnesota Vikings (33) vs. Cleveland Browns (16) Twickenham

14th October 2018, Seattle Seahawks (27) vs. Oakland Raiders (3) Wembley

21st October 2018, Tennesee Titans (19) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (20) Wembley

28th October 2018, Philadelphia Eagles (24) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (18) Wembley

6th October 2019, Chicago Bears (21) vs. Oakland Raiders (24) Tottenham

13th October 2019, Carolina Panthers (37) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (26) Tottenham

27th October 2019, Cincinnati Bengals (10) vs. Los Angeles Rams (24) Wembley

3rd November 2019, Houston Texans (26) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3) Wembley

10th October 2021, New York Jets (20) vs. Atlanta Falcons (27) Tottenham

17th October 2021, Miami Dolphins (20) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (23) Tottenham

2nd October 2022, Minnesota Vikings (28) vs. New Orleans Saints (25) Tottenham

9th October 2022, New York Giants (27) vs. Green Bay Packers (22) Tottenham

30th October 2022, Denver Broncos (21) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (17) Wembleys

