Did Travis Kelce tell Donald Trump to “keep sucking Russian d**k”? Busting viral myth around Chiefs TE

Travis Kelce's partnership with Pfizer, which encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 booster shot, has caused former President Donald Trump and his party to lash out at the tight end. Kelce has said that he isn't bothered by the hate he has received about his Pfizer commercials and that he is only trying to keep himself and his family healthy.

A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, uploaded an image claiming it to be a post from Travis Kelce. The photo showed a message geared toward Trump and his stance on Russia and used some inappropriate language.

"How about this: I'll keep playing American Football and Donald Trump can keep sucking Russian d***," the post read.

Although the message was posted from an account with an image of Travis Kelce, it wasn't his handle, "tklece." The post was from an account called "tkelpe" and was "community-noted" as inaccurate from the social media platform. If one looks closely enough, the post notes it is a parody.

However, when social media users scroll through their timelines, they don't often see that and are confused by what their favorite athlete/celebrity has posted.

Travis Kelce's drunk interaction with Nick Wright went viral

Since the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, there doesn't appear to be anyone who is celebrating harder than tight end Travis Kelce. He celebrated at the Chiefs' afterparty at the Wynn Las Vegas alongside his girlfriend Taylor Swift, and his brother Jason Kelce.

The celebration continued on Wednesday as Kelce looked to be enjoying back-to-back alcoholic beverages and appeared to be inebriated. At one point, he met with FS1's Nick Wright, who is a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and constantly supported the team each week, win or lose.

Wright walked up to the Chiefs tight end to congratulate him and shake his hand. Kelce then walked closer to Wright and proceeded to give him a big hug. Nick Wright went along with Kelce's hug, but it was clear that the three-time Super Bowl winner had already celebrated too much.