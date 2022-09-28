During the offseason, there were rumors of NFL commentator Troy Aikman leaving Fox after more than two decades with the organization. Aikman was tipped to join Amazon's new Thursday Night Football team.

However, ESPN swiftly made the move and signed Aikman to a lucrative five-year, $90 million deal before the 2022-23 NFL season. But did Troy Aikman leave Fox on his own terms or was he let go by the broadcast giants?

Former Fox commentator Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman left Fox in 2021 after his contract with the organization wasn't renewed. He joined the network in 2001, just a year after his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

Aikman helped broadcast six Super Bowls during his time with Fox. This year, however, he signed up for ESPN and is now calling games on Monday Night Football.

Troy Aikman opens up about leaving Fox

In a recent podcast, Aikman spoke about his move from Fox to ESPN. The 55-year-old initially believed that he would be allowed to keep his gig at Fox while working on fewer games.

But that wasn't the case. Aikman did, however, mention that he wasn't aware of his ESPN deal until his boss from Fox informed him of the same.

“I don’t know the answer to that. I don’t know that I ever will get the answer to that one. I think through it all, it’s a business. Fox is welcome to do whatever it is they feel is in their best interest as I am, as everybody is, so there’s no hard feelings about anything."

"I had a great 21 years at Fox. I guess what’s perplexing to me is that I had no conversation with my boss [Fox Sports president Eric Shanks] until he called me to congratulate me on my contract with ESPN.”

Nevertheless, Aikman is still happy to be a part of the ESPN crew. More so as he continues to work with Joe Buck, who was his play-by-play partner at Fox. Football fans can catch the duo in action on Monday night on ESPN.

Week 4's Monday Night Football feature will have the Los Angeles Rams travel to Levi's Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers for a heated division rival game.

