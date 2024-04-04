Did Vontae Davis suffer from CTE? Late NFL star's ex-wife makes stunning claim 

Vontae Davis died recently at the age of 35. The player, infamous for retiring at halftime of a game is no more, but the cause of death is unknown. As with many premature deaths for NFL players, CTE, the head disease that comes from trauma and concussions has crept its way into the conversation.

As for whether or not he had CTE, that's for doctors and those who examine his body and his brain to determine. It cannot be explicitly confirmed that he suffered from it. His ex-wife, though, firmly believes he did.

A report from the Daily Mail says that Megan Harpe claimed he suffered, but did not expound any further:

"Yes he had CTE. … there is definitely a story here."

Davis initially retired due to fears of CTE. It's something all NFL players have to contend with, and many have suffered after their careers. The former Buffalo Bills cornerback admitted that it played a role in his decision to randomly retire.

Via CNN, he said:

“I had more of an out-of-body, spiritual moment, and my intuition was telling me that football was no longer for me. All of that stuff (CTE and head injuries) goes into consideration. I no longer wanted to sacrifice my body where it didn’t benefit me moving forward.”

Until it's confirmed by any medical personnel, it cannot be assumed that Davis had CTE, even if his ex-wife believes he did.

Vontae Davis once addressed his halftime exit

Vontae Davis played for the Colts

Vontae Davis said that he had an out-of-body experience at halftime for the Buffalo Bills. The former Indianapolis Colts player realized then and there that football had passed him by, and he didn't want to risk it anymore, so he walked away without a moment's notice.

He said via CNN:

“I don’t think I quit. I think I feel that, as I walk away from a game that no longer serves me mentally, physically, and emotionally.

"That’s what I would tell people who say I quit. Most people don’t know who I am as a person or what I’ve been through to achieve the success I have.”

His time came; it just came at a time when he was in the middle of a game.