"Did your woman cheat on you with a black guy": DeAndre Hopkins doesn't hold back after Cardinals reporter targets Ravens WR

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 05, 2025 17:34 GMT
DeAndre Hopkins isn't exactly in his prime anymore, but the former Houston Texans star is far from ready to wrap up his career. The receiver, now a member of the Baltimore Ravens, is looking to pull his way back up the leaderboard this season after spending 2024 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

However, despite several moves taking place since he moved on from the Arizona Cardinals, he remembered the name and account of one Cardinals beat reporter. Taking to X via ML Football, the wide receiver called out reporter Kyle Odegard on the social media platform before offering an apology.

"Did your woman cheat on you with a black guy in highschool/college? This personal undertone you've had against me since I left AZ is therapy worthy. Whatever I did to you I apologize," Hopkins posted.

The response was triggered by Odegard's post about Hopkins.

"It was definitely the right move cutting Hop. Washed from almost the moment he left," Odegard posted.
The interaction has apparently been deleted, as only a screenshot of the exchange exists. This signals that either Odegard and Hopkins had a private conversation or Odegard took the initiative and erased his previous comment.

DeAndre Hopkins Faces Humble but Encouraging New Reality

The road to the endzone used to run through Hopkins Avenue, but that will not seemingly be the case in Baltimore. Hopkins finds himself third on the depth chart behind receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and is likely set for a fight to get consistent targets in 2025.

It's a far cry from his time with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals from 2013-2021, when the wide receiver regularly saw the endzone and the ball.

Playing on just a one-year deal per Spotrac, Hopkins finds himself looking to rise once again.

Luckily for the wide receiver, he chose a perennial playoff team in Baltimore, which could help boost his status once again if he can help get the team over the hump in January. While things appear grim with former colleagues like Odegard allegedly taking shots at him, DeAndre Hopkins has given himself the best chance to elongate his career he could. The question is whether it will work.

