"Didn’t ask for it, but welcomed it": Browns insider reveals Joe Flacco's reason to not resisting trade to Bengals

Quarterback Joe Flacco did hesitate when the Browns offered him a trade to Cincinnati. He found himself in the news once again on Tuesday after Browns Insider Mary Kay Cabot reported the news about the details of Flacco's departure.

Cabot reported on "Cleveland.com" and shared on X that while Flacco never asked for a trade, he was open to the move after learning the team’s plans for the rest of the season.

"Joe Flacco didn't ask to be traded, source says, but he certainly welcomed it. Didn't want to ride the bench here the rest of the season," Cabot tweeted on on Tuesday.

The Browns traded Joe Flacco and a sixth-round pick in 2026 to the Bengals for a fifth-round pick in 2026. Flacco is now on his third team in the division and may end up playing against the Browns.

Joe Flacco finds a fresh start in Cincinnati amid Joe Burrow’s absence

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Cincinnati looks to Joe Flacco to stabilize its offense with Joe Burrow sidelined by surgery to repair his toe. After struggling with Jake Browning, the Bengals made the move for an experienced stopgap option.

Flacco’s time in Cleveland ended after a 1-3 start. It was capped by a 34-10 defeat to the Lions in Week 4. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick from Oregon, took over in London last Sunday against the Vikings. In his debut, Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-17 loss.

Cabot reported that Cleveland’s staff would have likely stuck with Flacco had he protected the football better. Instead, the Browns shifted focus toward developing their rookie quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel as the starter and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders as his backup.

Sanders hasn’t played a regular-season snap yet, but he could get his chance if Gabriel falters or gets hurt.

Despite Cleveland’s rough start, Gabriel brought some steadiness in his debut. The offense finally showed balance after weeks of leaning heavily on the pass under Flacco.

Now 1-4, the Browns head to Pittsburgh for Sunday’s divisional matchup. Deshaun Watson remains on the physically unable to perform list following Achilles surgery, while Bailey Zappe stays on the depth chart as the fourth quarterback.

