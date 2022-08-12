"Didn't know narcissism was a side effect of CTE" - Antonio Brown's latest tweet sparks memefest on Twitter

You can take Antonio Brown out of the NFL, but can you take the NFL out of Antonio Brown?

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took to Twitter on Thursday. He did so to post a flimsy little quote that quickly became one of the wildest takes on NFL Twitter.

Antonio Brown is at it again

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown posted a graphic with a seemingly fake quote attributed to him by Twitter account "The Sports Memery." Nonetheless, Brown signed it as "Sincerely AB." And, boy, were there some wild takes on that graphic.

For starters, Brown compared himself to The Beatles and Jesus performing at Colorado's Red Rocks, whatever that means.

The graphic also detailed a number of Brown's transgressions that he didn't consider as regrets. These included when he faced burglary charges with battery after he allegedly pelted rocks at a delivery truck driver and proceeded to assault him.

Brown pleaded no contest in that case. But he was ordered to serve two years of probation.

NFL Twitter goes off on Antonio Brown

Naturally, NFL Twitter had a field day with Brown's tweet, sparking a memefest that went from CTE to "Is Antonio Brown linking up with Kanye?"

Sean @sixerssean @AB84 didn’t know narcissism was a side affect of CTE @AB84 didn’t know narcissism was a side affect of CTE

Former Baltimore Ravens QB Robert Griffin III also decided to partake.

The memefest didn't stop there, though. Somehow, Aaron Rodgers' name made its way into the mix.

Brown, of course, memorably bolted mid-game when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

With the Bucs trailing the Jets 24-10 in the third quarter, Brown theatrically removed his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt before throwing his shirt and gloves into the stands and leaving the field. He jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel.

He later claimed that the Bucs forced him to play through an ankle injury that required surgery. Then-head coach Bruce Arians claimed that Brown didn't highlight the injury to the medical team.

Either way, the Bucs terminated Brown's contract in what was a puzzling turn of events for the wide receiver, since he was eight catches, 55 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown away from three $333,333 bonuses. He essentially left $1 million on the table.

The Bucs were the third team to roll the dice on Antonio Brown who, at one point in time, appeared destined for Hall of Fame honors. After an acrimonious exit from Pittsburgh, Brown joined the Oakland Raiders. He was eventually released from the team without playing a single down.

The New England Patriots then decided to give Antonio Brown a shot, but he appeared in just one game for Bill Belichick's side after he was alleged to have sent threatening text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe