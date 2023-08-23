Michael Oher has given some thoughts on the movie, The Blindside which is about his life.

Oher got a full-ride scholarship to Ole Miss after being adopted by the Tuohy family. After having success in college, he ended up being drafted with the 23rd pick in 2009 by the Baltimore Ravens.

His story was an incredible one given he was in foster care and was taken in by the Tuohy family and ended up making it to the NFL. With Oher's story being an amazing one, it was turned into a movie, The Blindside which was a massive hit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The movie made over $300 million at the box office and Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her acting. However, Michael Oher said to The Salon, that he believes the movie didn't portray his work ethic as he wants everyone to know he worked for everything he got.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"From the time I was 3 years old to 18, that's when the movie really started to portray my life," said Oher. "I had ambition, very grateful for the platform. It's still inspiring and motivating people across this world, so I'm grateful for that."

Oher added:

"But at the end of the day, I had drive, I had ability to want to succeed and be something, and it didn't show the work ethic that I put in to get to that point. You have to understand, that came out in 2009, so when I moved in with the family, I was an All-American football player already."

Of course, Oher did end up working hard enough to play 110 games in the NFL and won the Super Bowl XLVII.

Michael Oher accuses Tuohy family of making millions off of him

Although the story between Michael Oher and the Tuohy family was one many thought was touching. However, the former NFL player recently came out and accused the Tuohy family of tricking him into signing a document making them his conservators, which gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name.

According to the lawsuit, Oher alleges that the Tuohy family used their power as conservators to strike a deal that paid them and their two kids royalties from The Blindside movie.

The Tuohy family has since come out and said they were stunned by the allegations.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Poll: #4 What player was the first to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single NFL season? (#3 Ans - Giovanni Carmazzi) Walter Payton Barry Sanders Eric Dickerson Jim Brown 246 votes