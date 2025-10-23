  • home icon
Dillon Gabriel gets warning from Christian Gonzalez ahead of Browns vs. Patriots Week 8 game

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:36 GMT
New England Patriots
New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has sent a warning to Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel ahead of their teams’ Week 8 clash. The Browns are set for a trip to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots on Sunday, with Gabriel leading their offense.

However, Gonzalez sent a warning to the Browns’ quarterback on behalf of the Patriots’ offense during a locker room interview on Thursday. He said:

“He’s been looking real good. He just came in and did his thing. You know, Dillon over there, he’s making plays; he has no turnovers. So, we wanna get the ball off of him, and they got receivers; they got a lot of good players over there. It’s gonna be a challenge for us, but we’re excited for it.”
Dillon Gabriel has led the Browns’ offense since taking over from Joe Flacco early in October. The quarterback has 107 passing attempts this season, none of which have been intercepted. The last quarterback to throw no interceptions in his first three NFL starts with at least two touchdowns is none other than Tom Brady.

Gabriel explained how he has been able to manage the feat in a recent interview, where he said:

“I mean, it’s just every moment is within itself. You know, I think it’s just part of taking care of the football. And, you know, I kind of try to break down the game into certain stats that help you win and, you know, turnover margins up there, third downs, red area. I don’t want to keep saying the same thing, but there’s just ways in which if you’re successful in certain categories, it’ll give you the best chance to win. So just trying to be ultra-aware of those.”
NFL legend tips Dillon Gabriel to become star

Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw has projected Dillon Gabriel as the NFL’s next star. The Fox analyst is one of the earliest investors in Gabriel’s stock, saying on Sunday:

“Dillon Gabriel… a young, left-handed rookie. I like him a lot; I think he’s gonna be a star in the league.”
Since taking over as the Browns’ primary quarterback, Gabriel has led the team to a 1-2 record. He led the Browns to their second win in seven games this season against the struggling Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

However, he faces a tough test when he goes up against the Patriots’ defense next Sunday.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

