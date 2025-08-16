"Dillon Gabriel's career is over" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut overpowers ex-Oregon QB's performance

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition took a twist Saturday and fans wasted no time making their opinions known. Rookie Dillon Gabriel’s outing against Philadelphia drew criticism online. Comparisons to fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders intensified the conversation.

Ad

Gabriel completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards in the first half but committed two turnovers: a pick-six and a fumble, that fueled the Eagles’ 13 first-half points. The miscues overshadowed an efficient start that included an 8-for-9 opening quarter.

Sanders, who sat out with an oblique strain, benefited by contrast. A week earlier he produced two touchdown drives in his preseason debut against Carolina and finished with a passer rating more than 30 points higher than Gabriel’s.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fan response on X was swift.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Not to overreact, but I think Dillon Gabriel’s career is over and Shedeur Sanders is locked in as the Browns franchise QB for the next decade,” one user wrote.

OTL @OTLFFootball Not to overreact, but I think Dillon Gabriel’s career is over and Sheduer Sanders is locked in as the Browns franchise QB for the next decade

Ad

“Dillon Gabriel been ass since college no bap," another user wrote.

“Dillon Gabriel still ahead in the depth chart??” another added.

More fan reactions poured in.

“So what the Dillon Gabriel Stan’s got to say now," one user wrote.

“Dillon Gabriel is just terrible,” another user wrote.

“Dillon Gabriel, get ready to spell CFL,” another added.

Ad

Dillon Gabriel addresses criticism while Sanders works through injury

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

After the game, Dillon Gabriel downplayed the outside noise. The third-round pick said his priority is competing and improving each week as he adjusts to the NFL.

Ad

He acknowledged that miscommunication on the interception and the botched exchange with Pierre Strong Jr. were mistakes he has to clean up.

"There are entertainers and there are competitors, and I totally understand that," he told reporters, according to Cleveland.com. "And my job is to compete, and that's what I'm focused on doing."

Shedeur Sanders was limited to light warmups before kickoff, tossing short passes with teammates while recovering from his injury. His absence didn’t stop his name from dominating the conversation.

Ad

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel added to the buzz in an interview with USA TODAY Sports, praising Sanders’ poise.

"Knowing his family, knowing his dad for a long time, [he's] well prepared for the moment," Manziel told USA TODAY Sports. "Well prepared for everything that comes with being in the NFL and playing the quarterback position."

For now, veteran Joe Flacco remains in control of the quarterback competition. Kenny Pickett has missed significant practice time with a hamstring issue, further opening the door for both rookies to gain ground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.