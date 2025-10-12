  • home icon
  • Dillon Gabriel’s fiancé Zo Caswell shares 2-word message after travelling to Pittsburgh for Browns vs Steelers game

Dillon Gabriel's fiancé Zo Caswell shares 2-word message after travelling to Pittsburgh for Browns vs Steelers game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:24 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game - Penn State vs Oregon - Source: Getty
Dillon Gabriel's fiancé Zo Caswell shared a look at her journey to Pittsburgh.- Source: Getty

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his second NFL start on Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will have the support of fiancé Zo Caswell who made the trip across state lines.

Caswell shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Pittsburgh skyline while driving into the city. She added a short caption about her arrival to the Steel City.

"Made it (heart emoji)" Caswell captioned her Instagram Story.
Zo Caswell shared a look at her journey to Pittsburgh. (Photo via Zo Caswell&#039;s Instagram Story)
Zo Caswell shared a look at her journey to Pittsburgh. (Photo via Zo Caswell's Instagram Story)

Dillon Gabriel made his NFL debut in Week 5 in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as part of the league's London series. Gabriel and the Browns were edged out 21-17 by the Vikings.

Gabriel completed 19 off 33 passes he attempted and threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancé Zo Caswell shared sadness in missing NFL debut

Just a few days ahead of the Week 5 game in London, the Cleveland Browns announced that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel would make his NFL debut. The team decided to bench veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in favor of Gabriel.

The quarterback told reporters that his parents were unable to fly to London to watch his NFL debut since his father doesn't have a passport. His fiancé, Zo Caswell shared a video on TikTok that she also wasn't able to attend because she had to work. The video shows Caswell at her workplace upset as she was missing such a big moment for Gabriel.

"POV: your fiancé is making his first NFL start in London and you're working,"-Caswell captioned the TikTok post.
Dillon Gabriel and Zo Caswell met while they were in middle school and began dating while in high school in Hawaii. They had a long-distance relationship while Gabriel played football for UCF. When he transferred to the University of Oklahoma, Caswell moved to be closer to him.

In September 2024, just days after he made his debut with the Oregon Ducks, the quarterback proposed to his longtime girlfriend. Caswell has hinted that they will get married sometime in 2026.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Edited by Bethany Cohen
