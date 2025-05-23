Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell drops 4-word message during first date night in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée Zo Caswell marked a significant milestone with their first dinner in the city. Caswell shared the moment with a simple yet meaningful four-word caption that captured the excitement of their new chapter. Gabriel was selected 94th by the Browns in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Friday, Caswell posted a photo on her Instagram stories showing the couple seated together at a restaurant table in Cleveland.

"First dinner at CLE," Caswell captioned the photo.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell IG Story

Gabriel faces intense competition in the Browns' quarterback room, with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett battling for the starting position alongside fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

"I've done it at every stage and at every level," the Oregon product said on May 11. "So thank God for that and for the excellent preparation."

Zo Caswell's transformative month sets the stage for Dillon Gabriel's rookie season

May has been a transformative period for Zo Caswell, who completed her MBA.

Earlier in the month, Caswell made headlines for her dramatic hair transformation. She chopped off eight inches at Oak Hair Salon in Hawaii, embracing the butterfly haircut trend.

"Just chopped 8 inches for summer! Feels 10x better," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Zo's Instagram story

The couple has been documenting their journey together through social media. They went viral for a TikTok video where they danced to "Before I Let You Go" by Blackstreet. Sports Media Personality Dov Kleiman shared the video, which showed the couple dancing in what appeared to be a washroom with an infinity mirror backdrop.

Dillon Gabriel wore a casual white t-shirt with brown trousers and a cap featuring butterflies on white canvas. Caswell sported an off-white sleeveless crop top with a black figure-hugging skirt, letting her long hair flow freely.

