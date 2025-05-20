Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell grabbed attention on the internet after jumping on the hottest butterfly haircut trend. Zo shared a story on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, showing off her transformation.

She shared a mirror selfie, which she took at the salon. Gabriel's wife revealed that she chopped off eight inches of her hair just in time for summer. She captioned her story with these words:

“Just chopped 8 inches for summer! Feels 10x better ☺ @oakhairsalonhi.”

Zo posted a close-up picture inside her car, proudly showing off her butterfly haircut. In her next story, she shared a close-up image of herself while sitting in the car, adding '💇🏻‍♀️💇🏻‍♀️💇🏻‍♀️' emojis as a caption. She wore a fitted light beige sleeved top with high-waisted light blue jeans.

She accessorized her outfit with a watch, multiple bracelets, a gold heart pendant chain and rings on her fingers. She wore large black sunglasses that perfectly reflected the fresh and sunny vibes of the summer season. Her story revealed that her hair transformation was done at Oak Hair Salon, located in Hawaii.

Dillon Gabriel’s girlfriend Zo Caswell feels "10X better" after jumping onto one of hottest trends [IG/@zo.caswell]

Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend Zo Caswell receives her MBA

On Friday, Caswell posted IG photos, including her graduation dump. She shared the happy news that she finished her MBA. For her graduation, Zo wore the classic black gown and matching cap. She added a shiny purple stole with a special symbol, making her outfit more unique.

Under the gown, she kept her style modern with a white strapless top and white high-waisted pants. She finished the look with black heeled sandals and a bracelet. She captioned the post:

“Back homeeee🫶🏼🤍 (ps I graduated🤪).”

In the rest of the photos, Zo was relaxing by the pool. She wore a shiny, bronze-colored bikini. She accessorized her outfit with a watch, bracelets and black sunglasses.

In the second slide of her photo carousel, she posted a shirtless picture of the Cleveland Browns quarterback. In the picture, Gabriel walks barefoot on a sandy beach during sunset. He is wearing black shorts and a dark cap, with a white towel wrapped around his neck.

