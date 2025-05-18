Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel may be gearing for his first NFL season, but his girlfriend Zoe Caswell is soaking up the sun. On Saturday, she shared a picture on Instagram of her relaxing by the beach.

Ad

Caswell wore a black swimsuit and a straw sun visor. She had silver headphones on while surrounded by palm trees, a book and flip-flops. The selfie gave her followers a peek into a calm escape, as her boyfriend competes for the starting quarterback role at Cleveland.

“Solo beach day ☺,” Caswell wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dillon Gabriel’s girlfriend Zoe poses in black bikini while enjoying “solo beach day” [IG/@zo.caswell]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Caswell has been Gabriel’s biggest supporter. She was there for him every step of the way in his journey to the NFL. They met in high school and started dating, and posted their first posts as a couple on Instagram in 2018. Gabriel and Caswell got engaged on Sept. 1, and he announced the news on Sept. 12 via an Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

Dillon Gabriel's GF Zo Caswell shares photo carousel after graduating

On Friday, Zoe Caswell gave her followers something to cheer about, as she received her MBA degree.

“Back homeeee🫶🏼🤍 (ps I graduated🤪)," Cswell wrote.

Caswell kept it traditional, wearing the classic black gown and matching cap. She added flair to the outfit with a shiny purple stole with a special symbol, giving her look a bold and unique touch.

Ad

Under the gown, Caswell kept it modern with a white strapless top and white high-waisted pants. She completed the look with black heeled sandals and a bracelet.

On the eighth slide, Caswell shared a picture with Gabriel during a sunset. She wore sleeveless ivory crop top, knotted shoulder detail, a long black skirt and black heeled sandals. She kept her accessories minimal with a silver bracelet.

Ad

Gabriel kept his look cool and casual, wearing a loose white T-shirt, brown jogger-style pants, tan slides and a matching tan cap.

Also read: Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell sends 4-word message to Browns fans after bidding adieu to Hawaii and family in IG post

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.