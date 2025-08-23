Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell flaunts custom gameday fit as the Browns rookie shines in preseason finale vs Rams

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell attended today's preseason finale where the Cleveland Browns defeated the Los Angeles Rams 16-10. She wore a white crop top emblazoned with the word “BROWN” in bold red lettering across the chest.Zo paired it with a denim mini skirt with a standout red number “5” stitched on the lower right. Her accessories included a bracelet on her left wrist and sunglasses. Posting a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, Gabriel's fiancée wrote “Saturday” with two brown heart emojis.Source: (Via Instagram/ @Zo.Caswell)Dillon Gabriel made a strong case for himself in the Browns’ preseason finale against the Rams. He entered the game in the second quarter and finished the game with 12-of-19 passing for 129 yards and 1 touchdown.The Browns rookie QB posted a 100.5 passer rating with no interceptions.Gabriel's breakout moment in the game came with his second drive, which showed great control and composure under pressure. In the two-minute drill, he completed nine of 11 passes and finished an 86-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown to rookie receiver Gage Larvadain, putting the Browns up 16–7 before halftime.With Kenny Pickett out hurt, Gabriel’s strong showing could move him closer to winning the No. 2 quarterback job behind Joe Flacco.Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shared a massive life updateAs Dillon Gabriel battles for his coveted spot on the Cleveland Browns roster, his fiancée Zo Caswell posted a mirror selfie on Friday in her Instagram. Zo revealed that she was heading out to try on some wedding dresses.Her caption read:“Off to try on some wedding dresses!!”In the picture, Zo wore an all-white outfit with heels and a chic black shoulder bag.Interestingly, the couple is approaching their one-year engagement anniversary. Dillon and Zo met during a summer orientation gardening class in middle school. Though they dated briefly in middle school, their serious relationship began in 11th grade.Gabriel’s college journey took him from UCF to Oklahoma and finally to Oregon, with Zo supporting him through every transfer.They got engaged on September 1, 2024. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabriel made the proposal public with an Instagram post on September 12, 2024.