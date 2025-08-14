  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell hints at wedding plans with Browns QB through bridesmaid gift hamper

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell hints at wedding plans with Browns QB through bridesmaid gift hamper

By Prasen
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:30 GMT
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell hints at wedding plans with Browns QB through bridesmaid gift hamper
Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell hints at wedding plans with Browns QB through bridesmaid gift hamper- Source: Getty

Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, gave her followers a sweet hint about her wedding plans. On Wednesday, Caswell reposted her friend’s Instagram story where she had asked them to be her bridesmaids by sending a special gift hamper.

The white hamper box had "Will you be my Bridesmaid?" written on the inside of the lid, making it clear that wedding planning is in full swing. Her friend’s Instagram story caption read:

“Can't wait to see you walking down the aisle 🥺🤍 @zo.caswell,” and Caswell replied with just one emotional word, “ILY 😭.”

Another friend called it the,

“eeeek wedding of the century!! @zo.caswell ❤,” to which Caswell reacted with two emojis, “😭🫶🏼.”
The bridesmaid hamper included a light purple candle marked "Life of the party," a red e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick in a black box, a small gold satin scrunchie, a folded cream cloth with "XOXO" printed in black, and a small clear bottle of sparkling drink marked with "I CAN’T SAY I DO without you" topped with blush-pink foil.

Here's a look at the box and all that came with it:

Dillon Gabriel&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Zo Caswell hints at wedding plans with Browns QB through bridesmaid gift hamper (IG/@zo.caswell)
Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell hints at wedding plans with Browns QB through bridesmaid gift hamper (IG/@zo.caswell)

The former Oregon Ducks quarterback and Zo Caswell have been together since high school, dating through Gabriel’s college football journey at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. The couple got engaged on September 1, 2024, and Gabriel proposed to Caswell on September 12, 2024.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shares Las Vegas moments

Zo Caswell shared some unseen glimpses on IG from Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 13. Caswell dropped a three-word message in the IG caption:

“Up past bedtime😉🥂🎰.”

In one snap, the 23-year-old rocked a casual-chic look. She wore a loose-knit, short-sleeve cream crop sweater, showing off a black bikini-style top underneath. Caswell matched it with high-waisted black faux-leather shorts and finished the look with strappy black high-heeled sandals and simple gold jewelry.

In another picture, Gabriel's fiancée was at an arcade with her sister, Elle. Another snap was a mirror selfie in which Caswell rocked a cream satin cowl-neck top with thin straps paired with a long black skirt. She carried a small white handbag and wore simple jewelry, including earrings, a bracelet, and black flip-heel sandals.

The post also featured Zo Caswell holding casino chips in her hand.

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
