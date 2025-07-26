  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell drops 2-word message rocking retro tee and ripped shorts at Browns training camp

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell drops 2-word message rocking retro tee and ripped shorts at Browns training camp

By Prasen
Published Jul 26, 2025 20:41 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game - Penn State vs Oregon - Source: Getty
Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell drops 2-word message rocking retro tee and ripped shorts at Browns training camp-Source: Getty

Dillon Gabriel has joined the Cleveland Browns for his first NFL training camp at the Cross Country Mortgage Campus in Berea. On Friday, his fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared a photo with the rookie quarterback and wrote a two-word caption:

“Year 1 🏈.”

In another Instagram story, Caswell posted a mirror selfie with the caption:

“Training camp day 1 🤎.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Caswell wore a retro-style Browns t-shirt and ripped high-waisted denim shorts.

Dillon Gabriel&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Zo Caswell drops 2-word message rocking retro tee and ripped shorts at Browns training camp [IG/@zo.caswell]
Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell drops 2-word message rocking retro tee and ripped shorts at Browns training camp [IG/@zo.caswell]

The former Orange Ducks QB was selected with the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The Browns' 2025 training camp started on Friday and will conclude on Aug. 4.

Caswell has always supported Gabriel, from his days with the UCF Knights to his time at Oklahoma and Oregon. The couple began dating in high school and stayed together throughout Gabriel’s collegiate career. The couple got engaged on Sept. 1, with Gabriel announcing his proposal through an Instagram post.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shares July recap

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared an Instagram photo dump on Thursday. The post gave some behind-the-scenes of her life. She captioned the post in two words:

“july recap :).”

The post featured some beachside pictures. In one photo, Caswell was enjoying by the shack. She is wearing a red bikini, accessorized with silver earrings and black sunglasses. Another picture captures a romantic moment of the couple as they shared a kiss at the beach.

The 23-year-old Browns QB rocked a cream tee with blue denim shorts, while Caswell was dressed in a pink halter top and jeans. In the last photo, Caswell gave her followers a peek into her meal, which was fresh salad, steak and wraps.

