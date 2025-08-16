Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell reacts as Browns rookie makes debut in preseason game vs Eagles

Dillon Gabriel finally got an opportunity to shine as he is set to start the Cleveland Browns' upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. His fiancée Zo Caswell couldn't be prouder.

Ad

Ever since Shedeur Sanders was picked to start the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, the fans were looking forward to seeing how Gabriel would do if given the same opportunity. Sanders was ruled out for today's game after he sustained an oblique injury during the joint practice with the Eagles on Wednesday. Gabriel was the next logical choice.

Zo Caswell posted a video of Gabriel entering the Lincoln Financial Field before the kickoff on her Instagram story. In the caption of the story, Caswell wrote:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's go 5! [Dillon Gabriel]"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Check out a screenshot of the story below:

A screenshot of Zo Caswell's Instagram story. [Image credits: Instagram]

Zo Caswell recruiting bridesmaids and hints at a wedding with Browns' rookie QB Dillon Gabriel

On Wednesday, Zo Caswell turned some heads as she reposted her friend's Instagram stories. The story featured a gift hamper sent by Caswell, in which she asked her friends to be her bridesmaids.

Ad

One of the stories featured her friend saying she can't wait to see Zo walk down the aisle. It said:

"Can't wait to see you walking down the aisle 🥺🤍 @zo.caswell.”

Caswell replied with just one emotional word:

“ILY 😭.”

Another friend called it the wedding of the century:

“eeeek wedding of the century!! @zo.caswell ❤,” to which Caswell reacted with two emojis, “😭🫶🏼.”

Caswell's Instagram story

Caswell and Gabriel have been together since high school and got engaged on September 1, 2024. On the field, it will be interesting to see how the Browns' rookie performs in his first-ever games as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.