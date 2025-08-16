Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell reacts as Browns rookie makes debut in preseason game vs Eagles

Dillon Gabriel finally got an opportunity to shine as he is set to start the Cleveland Browns' upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. His fiancée Zo Caswell couldn't be prouder.
Ever since Shedeur Sanders was picked to start the Browns' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, the fans were looking forward to seeing how Gabriel would do if given the same opportunity. Sanders was ruled out for today's game after he sustained an oblique injury during the joint practice with the Eagles on Wednesday. Gabriel was the next logical choice.
Zo Caswell posted a video of Gabriel entering the Lincoln Financial Field before the kickoff on her Instagram story. In the caption of the story, Caswell wrote:
"Let's go 5! [Dillon Gabriel]"
Check out a screenshot of the story below:
Zo Caswell recruiting bridesmaids and hints at a wedding with Browns' rookie QB Dillon Gabriel
On Wednesday, Zo Caswell turned some heads as she reposted her friend's Instagram stories. The story featured a gift hamper sent by Caswell, in which she asked her friends to be her bridesmaids.
One of the stories featured her friend saying she can't wait to see Zo walk down the aisle. It said:
"Can't wait to see you walking down the aisle 🥺🤍 @zo.caswell.”
Caswell replied with just one emotional word:
“ILY 😭.”
Another friend called it the wedding of the century:
“eeeek wedding of the century!! @zo.caswell ❤,” to which Caswell reacted with two emojis, “😭🫶🏼.”
Caswell and Gabriel have been together since high school and got engaged on September 1, 2024. On the field, it will be interesting to see how the Browns' rookie performs in his first-ever games as a starting quarterback in the NFL.
