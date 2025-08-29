Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell shows off black crop top outfit in "date night" mirror selfie with Browns QB

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and fiancée Zo Caswell enjoyed a casual night out on Thursday. Caswell gave followers a glimpse of their evening by posting a mirror selfie on Instagram Story as the couple headed to Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar in Cleveland, Ohio.
Caswell dropped a two-word caption, “Date night 🫶🏻,” while tagging Gabriel.
Gabriel’s fiancée wore a cropped black fitted top paired with black wide-leg cargo-style pants. She layered it with an oversized cardigan and matching black open-toe heels. Caswell accessorized the outfit with minimal jewelry.
On the other hand, the Browns signal-caller rocked a plain white oversized t-shirt paired with light grey jogger-style pants and white sneakers, complementing his look with a black baseball cap and a gold chain. See for yourself:
In another IG story, Caswell gave a closer look at her date night by sharing a picture of a martini glass as the couple enjoyed a romantic candlelight dinner.
Zo Caswell steps into wedding mode as Dillon Gabriel eyes NFL debut
Gabriel is ready to enter his first NFL season, while Caswell is already wedding shopping. Last Friday, Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée shared a glimpse of her wedding prep on Instagram by posting a mirror selfie while gown shopping.
“Off to try on some wedding dresses!!” Caswell wrote in the caption.
Earlier this month, Caswell shared another glimpse of her wedding journey on Instagram. She reposted a friend’s story revealing how Caswell asked her to be a bridesmaid. The request came in a white gift box with the words ‘Will you be my Bridesmaid?’ written inside the lid.
Caswell’s friends celebrated the moment on Instagram, calling it the ‘wedding of the century’ and saying they couldn’t wait to see her walk down the aisle.
Last September, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend at a riverside in Eugene.
