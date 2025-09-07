Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shows support for Browns rookie QB in chic outfit for season opener vs. Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel had his biggest supporter in game-day mode. His fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram before the matchup with Cincinnati, pairing a sporty black top with white pants.

She captioned the post:

“Gamedayyyy.”

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell IG Story

Gabriel and Caswell have been together since their teenage years in Hawaii, navigating through his college stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. One year ago, Gabriel proposed along the riverside in Eugene, Oregon, after his debut with the Ducks.

Caswell has leaned into the excitement. She has shared glimpses of wedding planning on Instagram. Bridesmaid invitations, dress fittings and other behind-the-scenes details earned reactions from friends calling it the “wedding of the century.”

Browns' coaching staff shows confidence in Dillon Gabriel's potential

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

Cleveland picked Dillon Gabriel in the third round this spring, and he quickly worked his way into the team’s plans.

Coach Kevin Stefanski tabbed him as Joe Flacco’s primary backup after a competitive training camp. While Flacco gets the Week 1 start, insiders have noted that Gabriel could see the field sooner than later if results falter. The Browns are carrying playoff expectations and future draft capital in mind.

"We feel comfortable with Dillon serving that role," Stefanski told reporters.

As for Gabriel, his final season at Oregon (3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and multiple Big Ten honors) gives Cleveland confidence in his upside. According to reporter Mary Kay Cabot, Gabriel's ability to extend plays with his legs, highlighted by seven rushing touchdowns, also adds a dimension the Browns could turn to if the offense sputters.

“If Gabriel can then manage the offense efficiently and play clean ball, the Browns will still have a chance to remain relevant beyond the trade deadline Nov. 4,” the reporter added.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined to begin the year and Cleveland entering as underdogs against the Bengals, Gabriel’s readiness has become a topic around the league.

